Campaigners urge Starmer to moderate hardline backing for Brexit
Over a thousand pro-European campaigners from scores of teams throughout the
nation, together with Labour supporters, have written to Sir Keir Starmer
urging him to average his hardline backing for Brexit. The
campaigners are urging Sir Keir to cease claiming that “there is no case for rejoining the EU”.
They say he ought to recognise the truth that Brexit isn’t working and
that, within the nationwide curiosity, the query of the UK’s relationship with
the European Union will should be revisited sooner somewhat than later.
The letter was organised by Grassroots for Europe, based three years in the past
as a peer community for the native pro-EU civil society marketing campaign teams which
sprang up throughout the nation round and after the 2016 referendum.
The campaigners problem Sir Keir over his persevering with declare that there’s
no case for rejoining the EU. They ask why Labour cannot maintain a extra open
thoughts on our future route. They encourage the opposition chief to open
up a nationwide dialogue, somewhat than shut it down.
Proposals for a extra constructive relationship with Europe might be a vote
winner for Labour, if argued “with clarity and conviction”, the letter says.
Grassroots for Europe (GfE) provides that “there is very much a case for
rejoining” – a case now made stronger by the specter of Russian aggression,
the position of the EU in rallying democracies in assist of Ukraine, a queue
of nations keen to hitch the bloc and an America which more and more see a
united Europe – not an isolationist Britain – as its predominant ally on the
continent.
The nationwide chair of GfE, John Gaskell stated, “The Covid-19 pandemic masked
the primary results of Brexit, and compelled us to pause and scale down our
campaigning. But throughout the nation, polls present that doubts over the 2016
vote proceed to develop, and many individuals who voted Leave have now seen that
Brexit has no advantages. People have seen a enterprise wrestle or fail, had
their future taken away, been made insecure and suffered deep private
dislocation and misery.
“Many of our persons are shocked to listen to the blanket dismissal of even the
chance of rethinking Brexit. It defies widespread sense and dangers tying
Sir Keir’s personal fingers when a Labour authorities has to cope with the
persevering with injury of a Brexit that isn’t working.
“Our supporters come from a well-informed and motivated part of the
electorate – one that might at the next General Election be willing to at
least lend their votes to a Labour Party that properly reflects our
progressive and internationalist outlook.”
Richard Wilson, founding chair of GfE and chair of Leeds for Europe, added:
“The majority of Sir Keir Starmer’s supporters agree that Brexit was a bad
idea which has then been made worse by the way it’s being implemented by
his Tory rivals. Enormous damage has been done to Britain already and –
unless it is reversed – that’s only going to get worse. It looks frankly
ludicrous to dismiss the option of rejoining the EU out of hand and claim
there is no case for it.
“Rejoining should at least stay on the table, along with other options such
as rejoining the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union.”
Lord Andrew Adonis, the Labour peer and chair of European Movement UK,
commented not too long ago: “There is obviously a case for rejoining the EU… A
majority of the public already think Brexit was a mistake. It won’t be long
before there is majority support for moving step by step towards rejoin”.
Grassroots for Europe agree with Lord Adonis.
