Campaigners urge Starmer to moderate hardline backing for Brexit

Over a thousand pro-European campaigners from scores of teams throughout the

nation, together with Labour supporters, have written to Sir Keir Starmer

urging him to average his hardline backing for Brexit. The

campaigners are urging Sir Keir to cease claiming that “there is no case for rejoining the EU”.

They say he ought to recognise the truth that Brexit isn’t working and

that, within the nationwide curiosity, the query of the UK’s relationship with

the European Union will should be revisited sooner somewhat than later.

The letter was organised by Grassroots for Europe, based three years in the past

as a peer community for the native pro-EU civil society marketing campaign teams which

sprang up throughout the nation round and after the 2016 referendum.

The campaigners problem Sir Keir over his persevering with declare that there’s

no case for rejoining the EU. They ask why Labour cannot maintain a extra open

thoughts on our future route. They encourage the opposition chief to open

up a nationwide dialogue, somewhat than shut it down.

Proposals for a extra constructive relationship with Europe might be a vote

winner for Labour, if argued “with clarity and conviction”, the letter says.

Grassroots for Europe (GfE) provides that “there is very much a case for

rejoining” – a case now made stronger by the specter of Russian aggression,

the position of the EU in rallying democracies in assist of Ukraine, a queue

of nations keen to hitch the bloc and an America which more and more see a

united Europe – not an isolationist Britain – as its predominant ally on the

continent.

The nationwide chair of GfE, John Gaskell stated, “The Covid-19 pandemic masked

the primary results of Brexit, and compelled us to pause and scale down our

campaigning. But throughout the nation, polls present that doubts over the 2016

vote proceed to develop, and many individuals who voted Leave have now seen that

Brexit has no advantages. People have seen a enterprise wrestle or fail, had

their future taken away, been made insecure and suffered deep private

dislocation and misery.

“Many of our persons are shocked to listen to the blanket dismissal of even the

chance of rethinking Brexit. It defies widespread sense and dangers tying

Sir Keir’s personal fingers when a Labour authorities has to cope with the

persevering with injury of a Brexit that isn’t working.

Advertisement

“Our supporters come from a well-informed and motivated part of the

electorate – one that might at the next General Election be willing to at

least lend their votes to a Labour Party that properly reflects our

progressive and internationalist outlook.”

Richard Wilson, founding chair of GfE and chair of Leeds for Europe, added:

“The majority of Sir Keir Starmer’s supporters agree that Brexit was a bad

idea which has then been made worse by the way it’s being implemented by

his Tory rivals. Enormous damage has been done to Britain already and –

unless it is reversed – that’s only going to get worse. It looks frankly

ludicrous to dismiss the option of rejoining the EU out of hand and claim

there is no case for it.

“Rejoining should at least stay on the table, along with other options such

as rejoining the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union.”

Lord Andrew Adonis, the Labour peer and chair of European Movement UK,

commented not too long ago: “There is obviously a case for rejoining the EU… A

majority of the public already think Brexit was a mistake. It won’t be long

before there is majority support for moving step by step towards rejoin”.

Grassroots for Europe agree with Lord Adonis.

Share this text: