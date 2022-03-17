CAMS monitors Saharan dust transport across western and central Europe

Aerosol forecasts from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service present a big amount of Saharan mud transferring northwards throughout Europe over the following few days. CAMS continues to watch the Saharan mud transport following current forecasts that confirmed the very best values over western Europe between 15 and 17 March 2022. The CAMS forecasts additionally present degraded air high quality throughout giant components of Spain, Portugal and France associated to the Saharan mud transport.

Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) forecasts since 11 March have been exhibiting a big plume of mud with very excessive values of aerosol optical depth (AOD) and mud concentrations travelling northwards throughout the Iberian Peninsula, France and central areas of Europe between 15 and 17 March. The trajectory of this mud plume has resulted in very excessive predicted floor concentrations of PM10 as much as 250 micrograms per cubic metre, though European Environment Agency measurements have been exhibiting values in extra of this at many websites throughout Spain on 15 March. This is larger than the EU beneficial 24-hour imply threshold of fifty micrograms per cubic centimetre.

CAMS regional forecast of floor PM10 focus for 16 March 12h UTCCredit: Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service/ECMWF.

CAMS tracks all levels of mud transport from the Sahara Desert yearly and has been monitoring the annual mud transport, from completely different supply areas throughout the desert, for the reason that starting of the 12 months. CAMS forecasts are offered at each the European and global scale, and function a instrument to assist residents, companies, and policymakers make knowledgeable selections on a steady foundation with 24/7 air high quality forecast information. Air high quality is recognised as being very important to human well being as excessive concentrations of mud can have well being impacts on the respiratory programs of all individuals within the affected areas and add to particulate matter air air pollution from native sources. Senior Scientist, Mark Parrington, on the ECMWF Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service feedback: “In CAMS we use satellite and in situ observations in our air quality forecasts to be able to provide a continual and reliable source of information for monitoring air pollution events such as this. Long-range transport events such as this occur most years and the impacts of the current event is quite striking. While the dust will affect air quality in parts of southwest Europe, the larger scale impacts will be hazy skies or some surface deposition.” You can discover extra data on the CAMS monitoring of this 12 months’s Saharan mud season right here: https://atmosphere.copernicus.eu/saharan-dust-heads-north-cams-tracks-its-progress-nfAdditional air high quality information will be discovered within the Atmospheric Data Store (ADS):https://ads.atmosphere.copernicus.eu/cdsapp#!/dataset/cams-global-atmospheric-composition-forecasts?tab=overviewandhttps://ads.atmosphere.copernicus.eu/cdsapp#!/dataset/cams-europe-air-quality-forecasts?tab=overview

