Can a corporate exec speak as a mom about COVID rules? Consider the Levi’s saga

In the spring of 2020, at first of the pandemic, Jennifer Sey took a tough line, controversial place: Schools ought to keep open.

At the time, Sey was chief advertising and marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co, with 21 years on the firm. Later within the yr, Sey got promoted to Levi’s model president — on a path to probably turn into the following CEO. Instead, she has now resigned.

“Ultimately,” Sey advised NPR, “just about a month ago, the CEO said to me, ‘There’s just not a path for you here.’ You know, ‘It’s all too much.’ “

Sey’s resignation made an enormous splash, as she said she walked away from a $1 million exit package deal, which might sometimes embrace a nondisclosure settlement. Levi’s says no such supply was formally made. Either means, Sey’s exit has prompted large questions on companies and speech.

Where is the road between private {and professional} opinions? And is that line totally different for high-level executives?

Personal model vs. firm model

Sey had constructed her private model round outspokenness: She’s a former elite gymnast who has written a book and produced a documentary about abuses within the sport.

During the pandemic, Sey took to Twitter, op-eds and native TV, talking out in opposition to shutdowns of colleges and playgrounds. She wrote concerning the affect of distant studying on college students and ultimately opposed masks mandates for kids altogether.

“I was always very careful. Levi’s was not in my public profile,” Sey says. “I was speaking as a mom of four, a public-school mom of four.” Sometimes, she spoke as a resident of San Francisco, the place Levi’s is predicated. Sey acknowledges her skilled activity was representing the Levi’s model, although she says she’s a mother and a baby advocate earlier than a enterprise govt.

But is it attainable for prime executives to wall off a private marketing campaign from their firm’s picture?

“It’s such a high-powered position, most people will not separate it out,” says Americus Reed, who research manufacturers and social identification on the University of Pennsylvania. “You can’t really be C-suite person these days and have a completely separate personal brand.”

Controversial interviews

Last spring, decided to ship her children to in-person college, Sey moved from San Francisco to Denver. And she filmed extra interviews: with writer and anti-vaccine campaigner Naomi Wolf, and with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has cast doubt on COVID vaccines and measures. Sey did not talk about vaccines and says she’s totally vaccinated, however her selection of platform escalated controversy.

Levi’s staff started to complain to human assets and company leaders, Sey says, whereas posts on social media started calling for Levi’s to fireplace her and for buyers to boycott the model. Some of the outcry Sey confronted was over her husband’s anti-vaccinations tweets, with which Sey says she disagrees.

At the identical time, Sey describes receiving many messages of assist from Levi’s employees. And so she by no means stopped her public commentary on COVID restrictions for kids.

She additionally stayed concerned in a marketing campaign to recall members of the San Francisco Board of Education, largely over prolonged college closures. The push ended this month with a landslide city vote to oust three school-board members.

Levi’s personal political positions

A key a part of the story is Levi’s personal historical past of political speech. The denim firm is a storied American model that has advocated for gay rights, for immigrants, sure gun control measures and, most just lately, voting rights.

“You’ve got to be consistent,” says Charles Elson, company governance and ethics professional on the University of Delaware. “On the one hand, they took strong positions on certain social issues, with which many in the company might disagree. Yet they punished her for effectively doing the same thing.”

Levi’s spokesman Ancel Martinez, in an announcement to NPR, argues Sey’s case was not one in every of “stifling dissent,” noting that the corporate had supported Sey’s private advocacy earlier than.

“Jen went far beyond calling for school re-openings, frequently using her platform to criticize public health guidelines and denounce elected officials and government scientists,” Martinez says. “As a top executive, her words and actions effectively undermined the company’s health and safety policies, creating confusion and concern amongst employees.”

Sour finish

When a few of San Francisco personal faculties started reopening in late 2020, Sey says she made a pitch for Levi’s to take a stand alongside her: to assist San Francisco public faculties reopen.

Company leaders turned her down, she says, although it wasn’t acrimonious. She says they argued that Levi’s does not weigh in on native points, and that advocating for reopening public faculties can be unseemly since youngsters of many executives attended personal faculties.

Levi’s hasn’t commented on this or different specifics of its discussions with Sey.

About a yr later, in late 2021, Sey obtained particular directions from HR about subjects she ought to depart alone such because the California governor recall vote, vaccine mandates and the motives of pharma firms. She says her public statements within the media and on-line have been repeatedly tracked and assessed.

For some time, Sey felt her bosses had her again — till they did not.

“There was a sense that I’d lost the ability to lead within the organization because so many employees were so upset by the things I had said,” Sey says.

Elson and Reed each say this will get to the guts of the massive query: What is the position of at present’s company chief? Elson argues it is to make high quality items at respectable costs — not wade into politics. But firms are more and more taking stands on social and political points, inevitably colliding with the views of some staff.

Reed notes that Sey made the one selection out there to a employee on such a collision course: She left. As Sey sees it, she gained the last word freedom: to talk freely.