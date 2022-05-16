Can Elon Musk Renegotiate A Lower Price For His Twitter Deal?

On Tuesday, the implied likelihood of the deal closing on the agreed value fell beneath 50% for the primary time, when Twitter shares dropped beneath $46.75. That is midway between the deal value and the worth of the shares earlier than Musk revealed he had amassed a stake within the social media firm on April 4.

The shares closed at $47.26, giving the corporate a market worth of $36 billion.

News that Musk would elevate a ban on former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, whereas vital politically, didn’t transfer the inventory.

Twitter shares have plunged together with the broader collapse in expertise shares, as buyers fretted over inflation and a attainable financial slowdown. Some buyers, equivalent to quick vendor Hindenburg Research, have speculated about whether or not Musk would attempt to negotiate a decrease deal value earlier than closing.

Musk has not indicated he’s planning to re-open negotiations and his representatives have declined to touch upon the problem.

Here are solutions to some key questions.

WHY WOULD MUSK WANT TO RENEGOTIATE THE DEAL?

Musk has an estimated internet value of just about $240 billion in keeping with Forbes, but most of his wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla Inc, the electrical automobile maker he leads.

Musk has already moved to lift some money to fund the acquisition of Twitter. He offered $8.5 billion value of Tesla shares and took out a $12.5 billion margin mortgage secured in opposition to his Tesla inventory. Last week he diminished that margin mortgage to $6.25 billion after bringing in co-investors. Musk mentioned in a regulatory submitting he could search extra funding for the deal.

While Musk has mentioned he doesn’t care in regards to the economics of shopping for Twitter, some buyers assume the 27% drop in Tesla shares since he revealed his stake is pushed partly by issues he could need to promote extra shares. Therefore Tesla’s inventory can be underneath much less strain if Musk can negotiate a decrease acquisition value. Some co-investors could egg him on in the event that they develop into involved about overpaying.

HOW COULD MUSK NEGOTIATE A LOWER PRICE?

Musk can threaten to stroll away from the deal except Twitter’s board agrees to reopen negotiations. He is contractually obligated to pay a $1 billion break-up payment, however Twitter must sue to get greater than that in damages or attempt to pressure Musk to finish the deal.

There is loads of precedent for a renegotiation. Several corporations repriced agreed acquisitions when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020 and delivered a worldwide financial shock.

In one occasion, French retailer LVMH threatened to stroll away from a take care of Tiffany & Co. The U.S. jewellery retailer agreed to decrease the acquisition value by $425 million to $15.8 billion.

Simon Property Group Inc, the largest U.S. mall operator, managed to chop its buy value of a controlling stake in rival Taubman Centers Inc by 18% to $2.65 billion.

ARE THERE RISKS TO TRYING TO RENEGOTIATE?

There isn’t any certainty that the technique would work, and it may find yourself costing Musk more cash.

First, Musk must persuade Twitter he would actually stroll away. Then there are authorized hurdles, together with a “specific performance” clause that the social media firm can cite for a decide to pressure Musk to finish the deal.

Acquirers who lose such a case are virtually by no means pressured to finish an acquisition, however goal corporations can search financial aid for the worth of the deserted deal.

Companies which have fought acquirers in courtroom embrace medical expertise agency Channel Medsystems Inc, which sued Boston Scientific Corp for making an attempt to stroll away from their $275 million deal. In 2019, a decide dominated the deal needs to be accomplished and Boston Scientific paid Channel Medsystems an undisclosed settlement.

Acquirers searching for an out generally flip to “material adverse effect” clauses of their merger settlement, arguing the goal firm has been considerably broken. But the language within the Twitter deal settlement, as in lots of latest mergers, doesn’t enable Musk to stroll away due to a deteriorating enterprise surroundings, equivalent to a drop in demand for promoting or as a result of Twitter’s shares have plunged.

Musk additionally waived his proper to hold out due diligence when he negotiated the Twitter deal, making an attempt to get the corporate to just accept his “best and final” supply. This makes it more durable for him to argue in courtroom that Twitter misled him.

