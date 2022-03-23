Can Grenada apply the spice as series heads for decider?

Big Picture

So far, England’s tour of the Caribbean has been one for the purists. Ten days of attritional cricket, interspersed with flashes of hopeful flamboyance, and nothing but to indicate within the sequence ledger for both facet’s efforts. Could that be about to alter, as Grenada prepares to host a Test match for under the fourth time within the floor’s 23-year worldwide historical past? The rumours from the Spice Island are of spicier instances in retailer … but it surely’s most likely prudent to mood one’s expectations in mild of what we have witnessed up to now.

Whatever occurs on this last Test, each side can already take coronary heart from the aggressive spirit that they’ve proven on this sequence. West Indies stay and not using a Test victory in 10 makes an attempt since February 2021, whereas England’s present file reads one win in 16, so for neither crew to have but racked up one other loss has to rely as progress on each fronts.

For West Indies, their captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, has personified the aggressive zeal that the area seeks to reignite of their Test cricket. His extraordinary refusal to buckle in Barbados has bagged him a spot within the pantheon of batting barnacles – Geoffrey Boycott and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, amongst others, would have been happy with his indefatigable efficiency, even when Boycott, in his Telegraph column, was rightly involved in regards to the tedious nature of the Bridgetown pitch – an anti-competitive mud-strip that did little to raise the competition past a grim pursuit of statistics.

Even so, England confirmed, with a final-day flourish in every of the primary two video games, a willingness to interrupt the impasse – first with some sparky declaration batting, led on every event by Dan Lawrence’s unconventional strokeplay , then backed up with an early flurry of wickets as West Indies’ inherent brittleness briefly got here to the fore.

It was a fleeting glimpse on each events, nevertheless. Despite Saqib Mahmood’s spectacular debut in Barbados, and a few energetic flip and bounce for Jack Leach when armed with the brand new ball, England have not but proven they’ve the weapons to transcend pitches of such tedium – in contrast to, say, the startling inroads that Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been capable of make on equally flat decks in Pakistan.

For that motive, whereas it is true {that a} handful of bore-draws in themselves can not threaten the way forward for an inherently insecure format – one whose dying has been predicted for 145 years and counting – the problem of substandard Test pitches shouldn’t be one which ought to be allowed to be disregarded as an anomaly.

By all accounts these usually are not the surfaces that CWI ordered – coming into the sequence, in any case, West Indies arguably had the extra threatening roster of quick bowlers of their ranks and due to this fact would have wished for extra tempo and bounce to work with. It seems that the ultimate choice was left within the arms of the native boards in Antigua and Barbados, each of whom valued the assure of 5 full days of Barmy Army patronage over the assure of a consequence. If the Grenada authorities will be persuaded to put extra worth on the spectacle than the underside line, then who is aware of, they may additionally lure just a few disenchanted supporters over to their shores subsequent time round.

Away from the pitch politics, there’s a lot at stake as England’s tentative rebuild reaches its first of what is going to certainly must be many mini-peaks. In Lawrence and Zak Crawley, they’ve two younger weapons who can stride into the 2022 residence season with renewed confidence after final yr’s challenges; in Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the crew’s most essential batting pillars are trying sturdy as soon as extra after their wobbles within the Ashes, whereas Jonny Bairstow’s renewed red-ball focus appears to be like right here to remain as properly.

But there’s a lot about this crew that is not but the place it must be. Alex Lees might do with not less than a medium-sized innings to agency up his standing on the high of the order, whereas Chris Woakes’ series-long toothlessness has accomplished little however reaffirm the abroad suspicions which have dogged him for many of his profession. With Ollie Robinson’s health points resurfacing once more, and Mark Wood’s elbow harm leaving England extra bereft of 90mph choices than at any time because the 2017-18 Ashes, there’s been little about their seam assault that can have ushered James Anderson and Stuart Broad into an early retirement.

And then there’s the spin concern. Leach has been diligent with out threatening to tear via West Indies, whereas the legspinner Matt Parkinson stays on the fringes, ready for the second to be trusted. It’s doable that likelihood has been and gone, nevertheless – Barbados was the place England wanted his means to tear it previous well-set defences, however because the administration proved in Brisbane and Adelaide final winter, they’re completely able to choosing the right crew for the flawed Test. Everything will relaxation on how they learn the pitch on Thursday morning.

West Indies, in the meantime, will certainly be content material with extra of the identical. Brathwaite stole the present in Barbados, but it surely’s been removed from a one-man mission from his crew. Nkrumah Bonner might have endured a uncommon quiet recreation within the second Test, however every week earlier than that he was producing a equally indomitable show in Antigua, and Jermaine Blackwood’s gutsy, and largely out-of-character, hundred at Bridgetown personified the extent to which West Indies elevate their recreation when England are on the town.

Given half an opportunity, West Indies’ quicks are certainly gagging to indicate comparable devotion to the trigger. Both Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales have had their moments, most significantly on the primary morning of the sequence, whereas the talismanic Jason Holder has had, by his requirements, a quiet sequence in opposition to his favoured foes. If he can rediscover even a modicum of the shape he confirmed in 2019, there is not any motive to imagine {that a} 0-0 lockout is the higher restrict of West Indies’ ambitions.

Form information

(Last 5 matches; most up-to-date first)

West Indies DDLLL

England DDLDL

In the highlight

After his extraordinary feats of endurance in Barbados, it is arduous to look past Kraigg Brathwaite for a West Indies focal-point this week. When you’ve got batted for a notch shy of 16 hours throughout two innings, to rack up 216 runs from 673 balls in a single Test match, it is truthful to presume your eye is in. Brathwaite demurred, nevertheless, when requested if West Indies can be trying to choose up their tempo going into the sequence decider. He’s fairly completely happy letting England come to him, asking questions that their bowlers struggled to reply as they had been stored within the discipline for 187.5 overs within the first innings final week. And on his watch, West Indies have given themselves each likelihood of extending their proud unbeaten file at residence in opposition to England.

Jack Leach can have been a Test cricketer for nearly precisely 4 years by the point this Test ends, having made his debut in New Zealand in March 2018. But by his personal admission, he is nonetheless feeling his approach within the function, after a rollercoaster yr in 2021 that began and ended with some fearful remedy in opposition to India in Chennai and Australia in Brisbane, and encompassed a house summer season by which he did not function in a single Test. Leach's efforts within the sequence so far have been admirable – with 11 wickets at 26.36, he is the one bowler on both facet to achieve double figures, whereas his tally of 168.3 overs is sort of 100 greater than the following busiest bowler (Stokes with 77). But the sense continued in each Tests that he might have been braver along with his flight and loop, and sought to bowl West Indies out reasonably than anticipate the errors that by no means got here. Now that he is feeling extra valued inside the set-up, and with a food regimen of Graeme Swann YouTube clips to fall again on, maybe his attacking instincts can begin to materialise.

Team information

West Indies have caught with the identical 13-man squad for the third match operating, which is a vote of confidence from Desmond Haynes, the convenor of selectors, after a sequence by which the batters – Brathwaite particularly – have been prepared to dig deep for the trigger. There’s a risk of a rejig for this last match, nevertheless, with Kyle Mayers readily available to step in for Shamarh Brooks, whose top-score in a bat-dominated sequence has been 39. There’s additionally the thorny concern of workload to contemplate. Jayden Seales, as an example, has ploughed via 65 overs for his seven wickets within the sequence. Given the fast turnaround between Tests, and that he’s nonetheless a piece in progress on the age of 20, it might be prudent to provide him a relaxation and hand a debut to Anderson Phillip, the uncapped Trinidad quick bowler.

West Indies (doable) 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 John Campbell, 3 Nkrumah Bonner, 4 Kyle Mayers/Shamarh Brooks, 5 Jermaine Blackwood, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua da Silva (wk), 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Veerasammy Permaul, 11 Jayden Seales/Anderson Phillip

Plenty to ponder for England within the bowling stakes, after a sequence of flux by which harm and sickness has compelled their hand in each Tests, and perhaps taught them extra about their personnel than they may have anticipated studying. Robinson missed every of the primary two Tests with a again spasm, and regardless of optimistic noises, one other flare-up has ended his participation right here too. As a consequence, there was a keep of execution for Chris Woakes, whose function in abroad Tests would in any other case be at an finish. Craig Overton, too, has recovered from the bout of illness that troubled him in Barbados. He will return instead of Matt Fisher, who let no-one down on debut and whose likelihood will come once more earlier than lengthy. Saqib Mahmood, the likeliest of England’s quicks in that match, appears to be like to be a banker. The prospect of a Parkinson debut has receded, with the expectation is that it is going to be faster than beforehand witnessed, though it might hardly be slower…

England 1 Alex Lees, 2 Zak Crawley, 3 Joe Root (capt), 4 Dan Lawrence, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jonny Bairstow, 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Jack Leach

Pitch and situations

No-one is kind of anticipating the kind of snorter that was served up in St Lucia for the third Test of England’s final tour in 2019 – on which Mark Wood touched speeds of 96mph in one of many quickest bowling shows in English historical past – however the omens are good for the quick bowlers on each side, with a floor that seems to have a tinge of inexperienced on high, and the prospect of a bit extra tempo and carry than was in proof in Antigua and Barbados. The climate this week is predicted to be cloudy however with no actual prospect of disruption from rain. “It looks like a good cricket wicket,” Phil Simmons, West Indies’ head coach, stated.

Stats and trivia

Grenada has not hosted a Test match since England’s tour of the Caribbean in 2015, when the guests received comfortably, by nine wickets, on the again of an unbeaten 182 from a sure Joe Root.

West Indies have but to win a Test match in three makes an attempt at St George’s. The floor’s inaugural Test, against New Zealand in 2002, was a high-scoring draw (dominated by a Chris Gayle double-century), whereas their different fixture in 2009 was well-known for a uncommon Bangladesh abroad sequence win – albeit it got here in opposition to a third-choice West Indies side, weakened by a row with the crew sponsors, Digicel.

Joe Root is inside hanging distance of turning into the 14th man, and the primary since Younis Khan in 2017, to achieve 10,000 Test runs. He is presently 116 runs quick, on 8,884 runs, and having made a century in every of the earlier two Tests, he’s within the kind to chalk them off. If he does so, he will even be the primary of the so-called Big Four to achieve the mark.