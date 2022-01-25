Can I bring my pet from the USA into Spain?

The brief reply is sure, you may deliver your pet from the US into Spain, nevertheless you should be ready for lots of various guidelines and paperwork.

Anyone bringing an animal into Spain from outdoors the EU faces numerous totally different paperwork to fill out, in addition to a number of veterinary checks, vaccination and well being certificates to get. Once you’re within the EU nevertheless, journey inside the Bloc is far less complicated due to the EU Pet Passport scheme – however the actual guidelines differ from nation to nation.

Here are the necessities should you’re bringing an animal from the USA to Spain.

What kind of animals are allowed?

Not all animals are thought of to be pets, whether or not they reside with you as one or not.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and EU authorities, together with Spain, outline a pet as a privately-owned companion animal not supposed for analysis or resale and consists of the next animal teams solely: canines, cats, ferrets, rabbits, rodents, hedgehog/tenrecs, reptiles, amphibians and pet birds (non-poultry).

If your animal is just not one of many varieties listed above or is taken into account poultry, it doesn’t qualify as a pet, and is topic to different rules.

Note, that should you personal one of many following breeds, they should be registered by the American Kennel Club underneath particular guidelines. They should even be registered inside three months of coming into Spain on the Spanish aspect and should put on a muzzle to cross by means of safety. These are Staffordshire terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Brazilian Mastiff, Rottweilers, Tosa Inu and Akita Inu.

The guidelines

The following necessities are needed for journey into Spain along with your pet. Be conscious, you may solely journey with a most of 5 pets.

The animal should be at the very least 12 weeks outdated as that is the age at which a rabies vaccine could be given.

Your pet should be recognized by a microchip (customary ISO 11784 or annex A ISO customary 11785) or a tattoo. In case of identification with a tattoo, the tattoo should be clearly readable and utilized earlier than July 2011.

Your pet will need to have a legitimate rabies vaccination. If it’s their first vaccination in opposition to the virus, you could wait 21 days between the final shot of the vaccination earlier than coming into Spain.

You should get a well being certificates out of your veterinarian, which is endorsed by USDA.

The official well being certificates will likely be issued by an USDA accredited veterinarian and endorsed by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

You can discover a State-by-State listing of USDA workplaces here.

USDA endorsement is required for all certificates besides these issued by navy veterinarians for canines, cats and ferrets.

Find out how one can deliver your canine into Spain. Photo: Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP

How lengthy is the certificates legitimate?

The official well being certificates will likely be legitimate for 10 days, from the date of endorsement till the date of arrival in Spain – or any EU port of entry. For maritime journey, the 10-day window is prolonged for a interval equal to the period of the voyage.

This certificates continues to be legitimate for the aim of additional actions inside the EU for as much as 4 months from its date of situation.

Entering Spain

Accompanied pets coming into Spain by air from the United States should accomplish that at Border Inspection posts at worldwide airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Valencia or Tenerife de Sur solely.

If arriving by boat, the ports accepted for the import of pets are Algeciras, Almería and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Pets can journey within the cabin, as checked baggage or air cargo, nevertheless you could examine the foundations along with your particular person airways as some could differ.

Quarantine

Pets don’t have to quarantine, so long as all entry necessities are met.

Other pets

If your pet is just not one of many common pets reminiscent of a canine, cat or ferret and is one thing reminiscent of a turtle or a parrot, you might have to confirm that it isn’t protected underneath the Convention of International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). If it’s, you might want an additional allow.

If you’re travelling to Spain with a chicken then there are extra guidelines, in addition to those above on well being certificates.

You should even have an Owner’s Declaration certificates

Your chicken will need to have undergone isolation for 30 days previous to journey

Or it will need to have two vaccine doses in opposition to avian flu between 60 days and 6 months previous to coming into Spain

Or it will need to have undergone 10 days of isolation and have been examined for the H5N1 virus

Or it should be quarantined upon arrival in Spain in a registered facility

The paperwork

The software and declaration kind required for entry into Spain could be downloaded here.

Heading again to America

Remember, that should you’re staying in Spain briefly, you’ll have to take your pet back into the US from Spain – and there are a number of guidelines and paperwork to fill on the market too.