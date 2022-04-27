Can I travel to Spain if my passport has expired?

Picture this, you propose to go to Spain or are returning residence to Spain, however if you examine your passport, you realise it’s outdated.

You don’t have time to resume it, so is there any approach you could nonetheless enter Spain on an expired passport? Is it potential to make use of an ID card or residency doc as an alternative?

Read on to seek out out the principles, relying in your specific scenario.

Spanish nationals

If you’re a Spanish nationwide and wish to come again residence, however your passport has expired, you should still find a way to take action by getting into along with your DNI card as an alternative.

The Spanish authorities website states that: “A Spanish citizen may enter Spain with an expired passport or ID card once the border control authorities have checked the authenticity of the document and that the identity and nationality of the person match the data appearing on the document they are carrying”.

The Spanish authorities additionally stresses that for Spanish residents below the Spanish authorized system, getting into Spain with an expired passport or ID card (DNI) shouldn’t be an offence.

EU nationals (residents and guests)

Let’s take a look at the scenario for EU residents, who’re both residing in Spain or simply visiting.

The Spanish authorities states that “in accordance with current legislation (Article 4 of RD 240/2007 on the entry, free movement and residence in Spain of citizens from EU Member States and EEA States), to enter Spanish territory, a valid passport or ID card is required”.

This implies that EU residents, in addition to residents of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, could enter Spain with their nationwide identification card if their passport has expired, so long as it’s legitimate.

The Spanish authorities specifies that these with passports from Belgium, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, the Netherlands and Portugal can enter on their legitimate ID card if their passport expired as much as 5 years in the past.

While these from Germany and Hungary can enter Spain with their ID card on a passport which expired as much as one 12 months in the past.

Non-EU nationals who’re residents in Spain

But what in the event you’re not an EU or Spanish citizen, however you could have Spanish residency? Is it then potential to enter with an expired passport and use your residency card equivalent to a TIE as an alternative?

Unfortunately, the reply is not any. Your TIE or different Spanish residency card shouldn’t be legitimate for journey, it solely serves as proof that you’ve the correct to dwell in Spain. Therefore, in case your passport shouldn’t be in date, you then can not use your residency card as an alternative.

The identical goes for members of the family who should not nationals of the EU or of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland. They too could solely enter on a sound passport.

Non-EU vacationers

As a vacationer from a non-EU nation, you aren’t capable of journey to Spain in case your passport has expired.

The Spanish authorities says that you could present a sound passport or journey doc, equivalent to an emergency journey doc issued by your embassy or consulate overseas in case your passport was misplaced or stolen.

They state that “the document must be valid until three months after the planned date of departure from the Schengen territory, and must have been issued during the ten years immediately before the date of entry”.

Be conscious that there was a whole lot of confusion surrounding passport expiry dates for British individuals since Brexit. It significantly impacts those that had renewed their passport early earlier than it expired. Before Brexit, in the event you renewed your passport early, the authorities would merely add on the additional period of time to your new passport. So, in the event you renewed it three months early, your new passport could be legitimate for 10 years and three months, however since Brexit, the UK authorities has been saying that this additional period of time is now not legitimate.

There is much more confusion nevertheless as a result of some EU nations are saying the additional time remains to be legitimate.

The UK authorities sate on their website: “We are asking the European Commission to clarify the 10-year rule. Their guidance for Schengen border guards may not be updated until the spring of 2022. Until then, for some Schengen countries your passport may need to be less than 10 years old during your whole visit, and the 3 months at the end of your visit may need to be within 10 years of your passport’s issue date”.

Certain nationalities may require a visa to enter Spain. Before travelling, it’s finest to examine along with your native Spanish consulate to investigate whether or not you’ll want a visa or not.