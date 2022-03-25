Can iPhone SE (2022) Stand Strong Against the Army of Android Phones?

iPhone SE (2022) value in India begins at Rs. 43,900. The new iPhone mannequin packs in a construct that appears fairly acquainted — particularly when you have seen the iPhone 8 or iPhone SE (2020). Inside, it carries few upgrades to ship an improved expertise. The iPhone SE (2022) has the identical chip as the present iPhone 13 technology, which signifies that it’s more likely to obtain numerous iOS updates sooner or later — excess of what you might get on its predecessor. However, does the brand new iPhone mannequin have the calibre to tackle Android telephones of its value section?

Now that we have now iPhone SE (2022) in our studio, Orbital host Akhil Arora speaks with Executive Editor Jamshed Avari and Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy on this week’s episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast to attempt to discover the reply to the million-dollar query.

Apple launched the iPhone SE (2022) earlier this month to ship a contemporary expertise to individuals searching for a brand new, inexpensive iPhone mannequin. It comes with the A15 Bionic chip that brings 5G connectivity in addition to an enhanced digital camera.

The presence of the A15 Bionic chip brings help for digital camera modes together with Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4 that had been up till now part of the flagship iPhone fashions. That stated, you aren’t getting all iPhone 13 options resembling Cinematic Mode.

Recent reviews additionally steered that the brand new iPhone mannequin has more RAM and bigger battery life.

However, fundamental specs of the iPhone SE (2022) are simply similar to the iPhone SE (2020). These embody the identical Retina HD show, similar rear and entrance cameras, and the IP67-certified construct.

If you might be open to non-Apple decisions, the pricing of the iPhone SE (2022) is much like that of the OnePlus 9RT 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. All these Android smartphones have far superior specs — at the least on paper. You may even get higher internals — at the least, most of them — even on some Android fashions which are out there below the Rs. 20,000 value section.

And even when it is an iPhone you need, there are different extra promising decisions. Depending on what you are searching for, it’d higher to go for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, and even the iPhone XR — over the iPhone SE (2022) — which has been discounted closely over time.

