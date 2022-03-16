Can non-residents or new arrivals get married in Spain?

Non-residents

Let’s take a look at the state of affairs for non-residents. What if you happen to and your accomplice dwell within the UK for instance, however wish to get married in Spain? Unfortunately, the reply is not any, you’ll be able to’t legally get married in Spain if you happen to don’t dwell right here.

Unlike, locations resembling Italy, Denmark and the US, a authorized vacation spot marriage ceremony shouldn’t be doable in Spain for non-residents. Read on till the top for an alternate thought that can allow you to have your marriage ceremony right here.

Resident new arrivals

So, what if you happen to and your accomplice are each foreigners who’ve not too long ago moved to Spain – are you able to legally get married then?

The reply largely will depend on how lengthy you and your accomplice have lived in Spain. Spanish regulation states that at the least one of many companions getting married will need to have residency in Spain for at the least two years earlier than the wedding.

One of the paperwork you will need to current forward of time, together with a complete stack of different papers, is your residence card resembling a TIE or inexperienced certificates or typically your empadronamiento certificate, which exhibits that you simply’ve been dwelling in Spain for at the least two years.

This signifies that if you happen to and your accomplice are newly arrived, you’ll have to wait two years, earlier than having the ability to legally marry on Spanish soil.

Can foreigners get married in Spain? Photo: adamkontor / Pixabay

Foreign residents in Spain

If you and your accomplice are each foreigners and at the least one in all you has been dwelling in Spain for 2 years or extra, then there’s no drawback in legally marrying right here.

While it’s doable, like many issues in Spain, there’s an enormous quantity of forms and paperwork concerned and it could take a number of months.

The course of differs barely relying on which area you wish to marry in, however you’ll often be required to current the next paperwork:

Full unique start certificates

Passports and ID playing cards

Certificate of no obstacle – that means you’re free to marry. You must apply for this out of your embassy or consulate.

Residency playing cards stating you could have lived in Spain for at the least two years.

Any divorce or annulment certificates if you happen to’ve been married earlier than.

Details and ID playing cards/passports of your witnesses

All these paperwork must be translated into Spanish by an official translator, in addition to apostilled, in order that they’re recognised right here.

You might also have to endure a private interview course of with a purpose to be granted permission to marry.

If you need a spiritual marriage, you might also be required to supply additional documentation.

Foreigner marrying a Spaniard

If you’re a foreigner in Spain and wish to get married to your Spanish accomplice, you are able to do so with out the requirement of getting lived in Spain for 2 years.

The course of can nonetheless take a number of months to organise, nevertheless and you’ll nonetheless want the identical paperwork as above and could also be required to endure an interview course of.

If you might be from a non-EU nation however your accomplice is an EU citizen, a civil marriage will can help you acquire residency in Spain with out the necessity of getting a job (so long as your accomplice can show enough technique of revenue for each of you).

If your partner is Spanish, additionally, you will be capable to apply for Spanish citizenship after one 12 months of marriage.

What if we simply wish to have our marriage ceremony in Spain?

If you continue to wish to get married in Spain and don’t meet the above necessities, it’s completely doable to do the authorized a part of the ceremony in a special nation after which have your marriage ceremony celebration right here.

This doesn’t require any paperwork in any respect as a result of technically you’re already married, so it’s the identical as having an enormous social gathering to rejoice your nuptials. It means which you could get married in that Spanish villa you’ve at all times dreamed of with out all the effort.

It additionally means which you could ask somebody near you resembling a good friend or member of the family to conduct the ceremony, as they gained’t need to do any paperwork both.