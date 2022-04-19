Americas

Can so-called Russian and Chinese “imperialism” be compared to U.S. imperialism?

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
28 Less than a minute


There is an trade between Marissa Olanick, an organizer of the Marxist International Tendency, and myself on the finish of an article of mine in Canadian Dimension. In my criticism of a press release by the Marxist International Tendency, I argue that “Any lengthy statement on the topic of imperialism today needs to differentiate the actions of China and Russia throughout the world with those of the United States.”

https://canadiandimension.com/articles/view/how-the-issue-of-ukraine-is-playing-out-on-the-left

 

 



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
28 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button