Can Spain power Europe with its solar energy as Elon Musk suggests?

“Spain should build a massive solar array. Could power all of Europe,” tweeted Elon Musk on Monday in response to a narrative printed in tech web site Slashdot concerning the Spanish authorities’s plans to grow to be an enormous producer of microchips.

The billionaire’s feedback are definitely serving to assist promote Spain as a rustic decided to vary its financial mannequin from tourism and companies dependent to a tech and renewables powerhouse.

Meta, IBM, Google and Amazon are additionally among the many large gamers which have introduced they may set up huge data centres and create hundreds of jobs in Spain within the coming years.

Thanks to billions of euros in EU restoration funds, Spain’s Prime Minister has been in a position to announce bold tasks that can contribute to the nation’s digital transformation.

Solar energy has up to now not been a kind of primary pillars, however which may be as a result of it’s already an business that’s in full swing in Spain, which suggests Elon Musk does have his finger on the heart beat.

In 2019, the nation returned to being Europe’s greatest photo voltaic vitality producer after an 11-year plateau within the business’s improvement.

This droop got here largely on account of laws launched in 2013 which made it obligatory for any particular person or firm to hook their photo voltaic panels as much as the nationwide grid to be metered and taxed, or face fines working into hundreds of thousands of euros.

Luckily, this controversial ‘solar tax’ – slammed as “stupid” and “ludicrous” in worldwide publications – is now a factor of the previous, after the legislation was scrapped in 2018 and different measures had been launched to make vitality self-sufficiency simpler.

This has spurred a ‘solar panel rush’ in Spain, together with the truth that nationwide electrical energy charges within the nation have saved beating information in 2021 and 2022.

In early 2022, Spain was exporting document quantities of photo voltaic vitality, particularly to France and Portugal, at a beneficial worth.

This has been largely because of the reality the community of electrical energy interconnections Spain has with its nearest neighbours grew by 233 p.c in 2021, tripling the income for Spain from these exports as much as €110 million.

So what’s stopping Spain from doing what Elon Musk suggests?

For starters, an enormous funding to enhance the interconnections community throughout the continent and maybe 5 billion extra photo voltaic panels.

Despite Spain’s latest development in interconnections capability, in 2020 it had nonetheless not reached the minimal of 10 p.c advisable by the European Union for, the one European nation to fall brief, based on the European Network of Managers of Electricity Transmission Networks (ENTSO-E).

The EU consumes round 11 p.c of the world vitality complete and based on business consultants it might reportedly take 51.4 billion 350W solar panels to energy the world.

This explains Spain’s former Minister of Science and Innovation Pedro Duque’s reply to Elon Musk: “We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewables. All our legal framework is prepared for it. Know any investors?”.

In the context of the warfare in Ukraine and what Putin’s invasion has meant for some European international locations depending on Russian fuel, the European Commission just lately mentioned that it’s going to do “whatever it takes” to rework Europe’s photo voltaic manufacturing business.

There continues to be loads of development potential for Spain when it comes to solar energy installations, with little greater than 10,000 roofs within the nation having photo voltaic panels in 2020. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

China is the world’s high producer of photo voltaic vitality adopted by the United States, India, Japan and Vietnam. European international locations lag behind when it comes to photo voltaic panel manufacturing, with Spain amongst different producers on the continent in addition to France, Italy and Slovenia.

As the EU’s consideration turns to vitality self-sufficiency, sunny Spain definitely seems to have the potential to have the ability to cleared the path, when it comes to each natural gas dispensation and renewable vitality.

It received’t be capable to do it alone, nevertheless.

Spain has a fragile economic system that suffered significantly on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, and solely the funding of billions of euros from Brussels allowed it to get again on its toes and embark on bold transformation tasks.

Perhaps a money injection from Elon Musk himself – a person with a reported web value of $267 billion in 2022 – might assist take Spain’s photovoltaic business to a complete new stage?

