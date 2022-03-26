Can still be a leader within the team, drive it forward towards success: Virat Kohli | Cricket News – Times of India

On @KreditBee presents Bold Diaries, @imVkohli talks in regards to the position followers have performed in his profession, how their suppo… https://t.co/MniznZ336h — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1648302953000

MUMBAI: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli could have stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, however he says he “can still be a leader within the team and drive it forward towards success” within the IPL season which kicked off on Saturday.After giving the recent seat to Faf du Plessis , Kohli will take the sphere with out carrying the captain’s armband for RCB for the primary time since 2012.“You can still be a leader within the team, drive the team forward towards success and winning trophies and titles, but I take a lot of pride in contributing for the team,” Kohli mentioned in an interview posted on RCB web site.

“That for me is a very exciting space to be in because you are an individual who’s part of a team, whether you’re a captain or not, you’re still an individual who’s part of the team.”

He mentioned he is fortunate sufficient to see RCB’s transition beneath former South Africa skipper.

“A lot of people see transitions happen when they are away from the system. I’m lucky enough to see it happen in front of my eyes, while I’m still part of the larger picture.”

The 33-year-old introduced final yr that he would play for RCB until the day he retires.

“You got to still look for ways to contribute to your environment, and I’m certainly in a space where I’m gonna help him with anything that I can,” he mentioned.

An opportunity to restructure and rethink about himself

Kohli additionally opened up about being unburdened from his captaincy tasks after virtually a decade and mentioned it is an opportunity for him to restructure, rethink himself.

“It’s a wise thing for anyone to create some space for themselves, just take a deep breath and restructure things and say ‘Hold on, I might not have looked at a lot of things that I need to work on, and here’s a chance for me to restructure, rethink about what I want to do’.

“…and simply discover issues to enhance, discover little bit at apply one thing that you just stay up for. That is one thing I’ve skilled on this part.”

He further said he’s enjoying coming to practice and focusing on his skills much more after the captaincy responsibilities took a back seat.

“Not that you do not give attention to it, however someplace when you’ve different tasks, that tends to type of take a again seat, and over a time period whenever you do it time and again, and your thoughts is simply working in a single course, then you’ll be able to are likely to lose that pleasure to return and apply.

“For me, that’s always been the essence of playing cricket and something that I’ve always wanted for it to be alive within me. And I certainly feel that joy of purely coming here and hitting the ball again.”

Asked if he feels youthful and brighter not being the captain, Kohli mentioned, “When you take a decision like this, a lot of people go, ‘One should look at things from a point of responsibility and you have to take responsibility.’

“People do not perceive that should you as a participant can’t be the very best model of your self on the sphere, then that accountability for me personally as a participant means nothing,” he said.

Faf, an able captain

A three-time IPL winner under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, du Plessis was picked by RCB for Rs 7 crore after an intense bidding war.

Terming the 37-year-old de Plessis as an able captain, Kohli said he’s ready to help out the South African in whatever way he wants.

“I’ve been in contact with Faf for an extended time period now. We’ve really linked and received alongside very well. He’s a really ready captain, somebody that I’ve plenty of respect for.

“As an opposition captain, I always admired the way he (Du Plessis) went about things and the way he got his team to rally around him. That I think is the most important thing for any skipper.”

Kohli mentioned de Plessis was comfy with everybody within the RCB squad and the entire surroundings normally.

“People have a sense of respect for him,” Kohli mentioned of Du Plessis.

“If he’s making plans or talking about stuff, people are saying, hold on, let’s really get into it, listen to it, and we got to make a plan around his vision, which I think is a great thing.”