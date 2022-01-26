Can the West Stop Russia From Invading Ukraine?

It appears like a scene from the Cold War.

An unpredictable Russian president amassing hundreds of troops on the border of a neighboring nation, Ukraine. The menace of invasion. A attainable bloody conflagration between East and West.

But what might seem to be a dangerous episode from a bygone period is now entrance and heart in world diplomacy because the United States jockeys to discourage a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

The state of affairs intensified over the weekend because it emerged that President Biden was contemplating deploying a number of thousand U.S. troops, in addition to warships and plane, to NATO allies within the Baltics and Eastern Europe. The transfer appeared to sign a shift from the Biden administration which has taken pains to keep away from frightening Russia.

But with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia ramping up his threats and talks between American and Russian officers failing to defuse the disaster, the administration seemed to be altering tack.