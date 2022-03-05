Can the West Stop Russia? – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Can the West Stop Russia? Tug of War Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is inspiring unprecedented unity amongst nations around the globe. For the primary time in its historical past, NATO has activated response troops and even traditionally impartial Sweden is adopting sanctions towards Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence suggests Belarus could quickly be a part of Russia’s forces and China has been unwilling to even name the assault an invasion. Jim Sciutto, CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent, weighs in on the worldwide group’s response to what’s taking place in Ukraine and the way it might impression our world order. Recorded on March 1, 2022. Mar 2, 2022 25 minutes