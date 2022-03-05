Can the West Stop Russia? – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio
5 PM ET: Russia’s “reckless behavior,” fuel costs, jobs report & extra
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Fri, Mar 4
podcast
Tug of War takes listeners to probably the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.
Can the West Stop Russia? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is inspiring unprecedented unity amongst nations around the globe. For the primary time in its historical past, NATO has activated response troops and even traditionally impartial Sweden is adopting sanctions towards Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence suggests Belarus could quickly be a part of Russia’s forces and China has been unwilling to even name the assault an invasion. Jim Sciutto, CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent, weighs in on the worldwide group’s response to what’s taking place in Ukraine and the way it might impression our world order. Recorded on March 1, 2022. Mar 2, 2022
Can the West Stop Russia?
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is inspiring unprecedented unity amongst nations around the globe. For the primary time in its historical past, NATO has activated response troops and even traditionally impartial Sweden is adopting sanctions towards Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence suggests Belarus could quickly be a part of Russia’s forces and China has been unwilling to even name the assault an invasion. Jim Sciutto, CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent, weighs in on the worldwide group’s response to what’s taking place in Ukraine and the way it might impression our world order. Recorded on March 1, 2022.
Mar 2, 2022