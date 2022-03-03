Can we ask Putin to stop the war, asks Chief Justice as PIL filed on evacuation of Indians

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday mentioned the Apex Court cannot do something concerning the continued battle between Russia and Ukraine as a PIL was filed earlier than the Supreme Court on the evacuation of Indian college students from the war-hit Ukraine. “What will the court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?” the CJI mentioned because the PIL was talked about earlier than him on Thursday morning. The petitioner’s lawyer claimed the scholars have been being prevented from crossing over to Romania from Ukraine.

Full coverage of Russia-Ukraine crisis

“On social media, I saw some videos saying what is CJI doing! We sympathise with them,” the CJI mentioned. As the counsel contesting for the PIL mentioned, “People are freezing. They have to take care”, the CJI mentioned, “Who has to take care? The government is already doing. We will ask the AG to find out.”

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air Force evacuates 798 Indians in four flights

The Supreme Court then requested legal professional basic KK Venugopal to assist the stranded college students after talking to the federal government. “Please, help as you can,” the CJI informed Venugopal. The PIL might be despatched to AG’s workplace.

With Ukraine shutting off its airspace, India launched into a particular evacuation operation of Indians stranded in Ukraine by way of different routes by way of Ukraine’s neighbouring international locations. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday mentioned beneath this operation, named Operation Ganga, 3,726 Indians might be introduced again to India on Thursday on eight flights from Bucharest, two flights from Suceava, one flight from Kosice, 5 flights from Budapest and three flights from Rzeszow.

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt mentioned Operation Ganga is progressing efficiently and 4 Union ministers, deputed to supervise the evacuation, are caring for each facet of evacuation operations in numerous neighbouring international locations of Ukraine. The minister mentioned this as he obtained the Indians who arrived by the 4th Indian Air Force plane at Hindon airbase close to Delhi.