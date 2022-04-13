Can you camp or sleep over at any beaches in Spain?

Visitors to Spain who need to rent a automotive could have a tough time attempting to pay money for one this Easter and even this summer season, until they e-book properly upfront.

Over the previous two years, for the reason that begin of Covid-19 pandemic, there was a scarcity in rental vehicles in Spain. However, throughout peak vacation occasions equivalent to Easter, the difficulty has been delivered to the forefront.

It’s now widespread in Spain to see automotive rental firms hanging up indicators saying “no hay coches” or no vehicles, just like the no emptiness indicators seen in mattress & breakfasts and inns.

Which locations in Spain are experiencing shortages?

While all of Spain is at present experiencing automotive rental shortages, the issue is especially affecting areas of Spain with excessive numbers of vacationers such because the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

According to the employers’ associations of the Balearic Islands, Aevab and Baleval, there are 50,000 fewer rental vehicles throughout the islands than earlier than the pandemic.

In the Canary Islands, there’s a comparable downside. Occupancy charges near 90 p.c have overwhelmed automotive rental firms. The Association of Canary Vehicle Rental Companies (Aecav) says that they too have 50,000 automobiles, however to fulfill present demand, they estimate they would wish not less than 65,000.

While the National Business Federation of Vehicle Rental With and Without Driver (FENEVAL), which operates throughout Spain has revealed that they at present have 600,000 vehicles, which is 27 p.c lower than in 2019, after they had 820,000 automobiles.

Why is there a scarcity?

There are a number of components which have led to this scarcity, which primarily should do with the pandemic.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), fewer than 20 million international vacationers visited Spain in 2020 and revenues within the sector plummeted by greater than 75 p.c. While numbers did rise in 2021, the nation nonetheless solely welcomed 31.1 million international guests final yr, properly under pre-pandemic ranges and much wanting the federal government’s goal.

Many Spanish automotive rental firms have admitted that the fleet they provide is right down to half after promoting off automobiles within the pandemic as a result of lack of demand. They additionally say that they can’t exchange these automobiles as a result of they don’t have the sellers to take action.

One of the most important points is that additionally as a result of drop in demand through the pandemic, the world is experiencing a scarcity of semiconductor microchips, that are an integral a part of car manufacturing. Each automotive requires a median of 200 to 400 microchips.

“They are manufacturing very few cars due to the lack of microchips”, defined the president of the Business Association of Rental Vehicles in Andalusia (AESVA), Ana María García.

The automotive rental sector additionally complains that automotive rental firms should not precedence prospects for producers. “They are selling them to other sectors or to individuals,” defined García.

President of Feneval, Juan Luis Barahona additionally echoed this sentiment, saying “we are having problems getting manufacturers to provide us with new cars”.

What can I do?

If you recognize that you just’re coming to Spain and can want a rental automotive, the most suitable choice is to e-book your automotive as quickly as you e-book your flights.

Make certain that you just don’t go away it till you arrive, in any other case, you’ll discover that you may be left with none personal transportation and might be pressured to depend on public transport as a substitute – not very best should you’ve deliberate a Spanish street journey otherwise you’ve deliberate on visiting a number of the Canary and Balearic Islands the place public transport isn’t very dependable.

In the Canary Islands, Aecav expects this downside to worsen through the summer season and recommends “booking well in advance”.

Rise in costs

Due to the shortage of availability and improve in demand, automotive rental costs have soared. As reported by LaSexta TV channel, renting a automotive from Palma de Mallorca airport in July 2021 value €880 when reserving one month upfront, however now even should you look three months upfront, the fee has gone as much as €970.

The rise in costs impacts the most affordable fashions, which along with the rise in gas costs will make self-drive and street journey holidays much more tough for a lot of vacationers to Spain this yr.