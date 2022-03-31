Can you do pull-ups like this cute cat? Watch video to find out

For health freaks, it’s fairly an vital matter to have the ability to do sure workouts, be it pull ups or crunches and the like. But have you ever ever seen a catto who occurs to be no much less of a health freak than some people? If not then you might be in for a deal with in relation to this video that has been uploaded on Instagram and exhibits how a cat does some pull-ups.

The video exhibits the Sage the cat in two totally different conditions – concerned in a really energetic and admittedly skilful playtime with its mate named Palo. The cat will be seen performing some pull-ups with lots of enthusiasm and has gained hearts everywhere in the Internet. The video has been shared by Cats of Instagram with a caption that reads, “Happy #workoutwednesday from Sage the pull-up queen!”

The video was posted through an Instagram page that’s devoted to 2 lovable Bengal cats named Sage and Palo. In their Instagram bio, their human describes them as “Littermates and besties.” They have greater than 5,000 followers and are recognized to put up a number of photographs and movies of their day-to-day antics.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than 5 hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing whereas on the identical time admiring this cat’s core energy. It has additionally obtained greater than 2.2 lakh views to date.

An Instagram person wrote, “Great workout.” “The strength!” factors out one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Beautiful and active kitties.”

What are your ideas on this cute cat video?