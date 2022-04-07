Can you guess what this pic taken from about 1.4 million miles away shows?

The Instagram page of Nasa is a treasure trove for these who love getting glimpses of the world exterior our Blue Planet. Those are the posts that depart folks stunned and mesmerised. Case in level, this newest image that the house company shared on Instagram. The unimaginable image reveals one in every of Saturn’s moons passing in entrance of it.

“Paku-paku-paku-paku,” Nasa wrote as the primary line of their put up. Then they added extra concerning the image and the way it was captured.

“This image was taken from approximately 1.4 million miles (2.3 million kilometers) away from Saturn while its moon Dione passes the face of the ringed gas giant, in what scientists refer to as a transit. Transits play a vital role in understanding the relationship between the planet and its moons. Dione was discovered by the namesake of the Cassini spacecraft in 1684,” they wrote.

“Cassini captured this view of the unilluminated side of Saturn’s rings and its moon Dione in May 2015. Cassini dove into Saturn at the end of its mission (Cassini’s Grand Finale) to protect another moon, Enceladus, which may have conditions favorable for life,” they added.

Take a have a look at the put up:

The put up has been shared a few day in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 5.8 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“This picture relaxes me, I don’t know why,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “It’s a Pac-man shot! Great shot Cassini!” posted one other. “Look carefully enough and you’ll see a straight face emoji,” joked a 3rd. “Amazing shot,” commented a fourth.

