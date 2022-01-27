Can you make nail art with real limes and lemons? Watch the video that says yes

If you might be accustomed to the make-up and nails facet of Instagram, then you could have come throughout a web page referred to as ILYSM Nails. The lady who runs this web page on each Instagram and TikTok, is legendary for doing her nails in essentially the most weird ways in which one may presumably consider. She had gone viral not too long ago for doing her nails prefer it was a tiny little tea strainer.

The video she not too long ago posted reveals her doing her nails with some precise items of limes and lemons. She locations some wedges of those fruits on her nails after which fixes them on with some nail glue. With the assistance of another nail artwork instruments, she shapes them based on her personal nails. She ends this with a coat of clear polish and studs them with some nail stones to complete the look.

“Lime and Lemon Nails,” reads the caption that accompanies this distinctive nail artwork video. The video has gone viral and for good purpose as it’s a matter of fairly some expertise to have the ability to match total limes and lemons into one’s nails.

Watch it right here:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 7. So far it has collected above one lakh likes and a number of other feedback. And the numbers are solely going up.

“Looks like pickles lol,” commented an Instagram consumer, adopted by a laughing emoji. “It probably smelled good,” posted one other particular person. Many others took to the feedback part to specific their dislike for this nail artwork. Just like this one one that commented, “Literally letting food go bad attached to your nails.”

What are your ideas on this video?