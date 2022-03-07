Canada announces new sanctions after Ukraine invasion

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday introduced new sanctions towards 10 individuals he stated have been “complicit” within the “unjustified” invasion of Ukraine.

“This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership,” he instructed a joint press convention together with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands.

Trudeau stated the names of these sanctioned got here from an inventory compiled by the jailed Russian opposition chief Alexei Navalny.

“The sanctions put increased pressure on Russia’s leadership, including on (President Vladimir) Putin’s inner circle,” he instructed reporters.

“This is of course in addition to all the other sanctions we’ve announced, including our recent announcement on imposing massive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports.”

The authorities in Ottawa final week revoked particular buying and selling standing for Russia and Belarus due to Moscow’s invasion, leading to 35 % tariffs.

