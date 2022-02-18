Canada Arrests One Of Anti-Vaccine “Trucker” Protest Leaders: Report

Canada Protests: Tamara Lich, one of many organizers of the “Freedom Convoy”, was arrested.

Ottawa:

One of the leaders of the trucker-led protest in opposition to Covid guidelines clogging the streets of Canada’s capital was arrested Thursday, the motion stated on its official Twitter account.

Tamara Lich, one of many organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” didn’t resist as she was taken into police custody. Hours earlier, when Ottawa police gave protesters a last warning to depart or face arrest, Lich posted a video saying she anticipated to be arrested.

