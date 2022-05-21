Canada Bans Luxury Goods Trade With Russia, Punishes More Oligarchs

Ukraine War: Canada additionally introduced sanctions in opposition to Russian oligarchs and their relations.

Canada introduced Friday a ban on commerce in luxurious items with Russia, and added 14 extra Russian oligarchs and different associates of President Vladimir Putin to its sanctions record imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban aligns with related measures imposed by allies such because the United States and the European Union, and “will help to mitigate the potential for Russian oligarchs to circumvent restrictions in other luxury goods markets,” the federal government mentioned.

It covers Canadian exports of alcoholic drinks, tobacco, some textile merchandise and sportswear, footwear, luxurious clothes and niknaks, jewellery, kitchenware, and artwork, in addition to imports from Russia of alcoholic drinks, seafood, fish and diamonds.

These represented Can$76 million (US$59 million) value of products in 2021, in response to commerce figures.

The authorities additionally introduced sanctions in opposition to Russian oligarchs and their relations and shut associates of Putin, and restrictions on exports to Russia of “goods that could be used in the production and manufacture of weapons.”

Canada has slapped sanctions on greater than 1,000 people and entities from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

