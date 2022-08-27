Canada confirms 22,922 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Canada confirmed 22,922 new COVID-19 instances for the week of Aug.

14-20, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) stated, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

According to the weekly replace issued by the PHAC, the variety of

whole COVID-19 instances and deaths in Canada reached 4,158,491 and

43,797 respectively.

The each day optimistic price through the week averaged at 11.8

%, and each day exams per 100,000 individuals had been 63.

The company stated an in depth report on 4,045,547 instances confirmed that

190,235 instances, or 4.8 %, had been hospitalized, and of these

hospitalized, 15.5 % had been admitted to intensive care

items.