Canada edges closer to F-35 jets deal with Lockheed Martin worth up to $15 billion | CNN

Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp as the popular bidder to produce 88 new fighter jets, Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi stated Monday, in a transparent signal the US firm is about to win the multibillion-dollar contract.

The transfer signifies Canada – beneath stress to spice up protection spending because the warfare in Ukraine rages – is nearer to creating a choice that has dragged out for greater than a decade.

“This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada’s competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force,” Tassi stated.

Canada has been making an attempt unsuccessfully for greater than a decade to exchange its growing old F-18 fighters. The former Conservative administration stated in 2010 that it might purchase 65 F-35 jets however later scrapped the choice, triggering years of delays and evaluations.

“The F-35 is in operational use by NORAD and NATO partners in missions around the globe. It has proven to be a mature, capable and interoperable aircraft and that is why we are moving to the finalization phase of this procurement,” Defense Minister Anita Anand, talking alongside Tassi, advised reporters.

The federal authorities of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now solely maintain detailed talks with Lockheed Martin. Ottawa says it hopes to award the contract this 12 months and take first deliveries in 2025.

Defense sources had lengthy guess on the US firm, given Canada belongs to the consortium that developed its F-35 jet and the actual fact the aircraft is the navy’s first alternative. Ottawa says the contract could possibly be price as much as $19 billion Canadian {dollars} (about $15 billion).

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Canadian industry to deliver and sustain the F-35 for the Royal Canadian Air Force,” Lockheed Martin Canada chief government Lorraine Ben stated in a press release.

If the negotiations for some motive fail, the federal government will flip to Sweden’s Saab, the opposite contender.

“While we maintain our position that Saab presented the best offer for the Future Fighter Capability Project, we respect the decision of the government of Canada,” the Swedish firm stated in a press release, including that it might proceed to collaborate with Canada in present and future applications.

Canada although has an extended historical past of utilizing US navy gear and, in contrast to Sweden, belongs to each NATO and NORAD, the North American protection group.

Trudeau got here to energy in 2015 vowing to not purchase the F-35 as too costly however has shifted his place.

The apparent different would have been Boeing however it fell out of favor after taking commerce motion towards Canadian rival Bombardier and was excluded from the competitors final December.