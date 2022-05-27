Canada Man Seen With Rifle Shot Dead By Cops, Days After US Massacre

Canada: It was not clear if the person was holding the weapon when police shot him. (Representational)

Montreal:

Police in Canada’s largest metropolis Toronto on Thursday fatally shot a person armed with a rifle, native media reported, in an incident that compelled a number of colleges into lockdown simply two days after a lethal assault on a US main faculty.

Bystanders alerted police to the person’s presence in an jap neighborhood of Toronto, and the circumstances of what transpired subsequent weren’t instantly clear.

But metropolis police chief James Ramer informed reporters that the suspect, described as a person in his late teenagers or early 20s, was useless after he had “confronted” responding officers, with out elaborating.

The police pressure’s Twitter account stated that after officers situated the person, a “police firearm” was “discharged.”

A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit informed the CBC that preliminary proof confirmed that two law enforcement officials had fired their weapons, and the suspect was pronounced useless on the scene.

It was not clear if the person was holding the weapon when police shot him.

Ramer stated he was unable to supply extra particulars, because the incident was beneath investigation.

“There’s no threat to public safety,” he stated.

“Due to the proximity to a school, I certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic this must have been for staff, students and parents, given recent events that have happened in the United States,” the chief added.

On Tuesday, a taking pictures at a Texas elementary faculty left 21 useless — 19 kids and two lecturers.

