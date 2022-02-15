Canada police arrest 11 protesters with ‘cache of firearms’ at US border

Canadian police stated Monday they’ve arrested 11 protesters with a “cache of firearms” blocking a border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and the US state of Montana, the place they’re demonstrating towards COVID-19 well being restrictions.

Three trailers had been raided, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated in a press release, after it discovered of “a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest… that had access to a cache of firearms with a large quantity of ammunition.”

“The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade,” police stated.

Rifles, handguns, physique armor, a machete and “a large quantity of ammunition” was seized, the RCMP added, pointing additionally to a failed try by a big farm tractor and a semi truck to ram a police automobile yesterday.

The crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana has been clogged by protesters for a number of days, in solidarity with an illustration in Ottawa now coming into a 3rd week.

The demonstrations began with Canadian truckers calling for an finish to necessary vaccines to cross the border into the US.

But its calls for now embrace the lifting of all COVID-19 well being measures and, for lots of the protesters, for the toppling of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal authorities.

