Canada Police Seize Weapons, Arrest 11 Protesters At US Border

The protests began with truckers calling for an finish to obligatory vaccines to cross the border.

Ottawa:

Canadian police mentioned Monday they’ve arrested 11 protesters with a “cache of firearms” blocking a border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and the US state of Montana, the place they’re demonstrating towards Covid well being restrictions.

Three trailers had been raided, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police mentioned in a press release, after it discovered of “a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest… that had access to a cache of firearms with a large quantity of ammunition.”

“The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade,” police mentioned.

Rifles, handguns, physique armor, a machete and “a large quantity of ammunition” was seized, the RCMP added, pointing additionally to a failed try by a big farm tractor and a semi truck to ram a police automotive the day prior to this.

The crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana has been clogged by protesters for a number of days, in solidarity with an indication in Ottawa now getting into a 3rd week.

The demonstrations began with Canadian truckers calling for an finish to obligatory vaccines to cross the border into the United States.

But its calls for now embody the lifting of all COVID-19 well being measures and, for most of the protesters, for the toppling of Trudeau’s Liberal authorities.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)