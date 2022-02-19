Canada Protests: Police Clamp Down on Ottawa Demonstrators

Video Police officers made dozens of arrests as they moved to clear protesters from the streets of the Canadian capital the place a truck blockade had been disrupting every day life for weeks. Credit Credit… Brett Gundlock for The New York Times

Twenty-two days after a trucker convoy rumbled into Canada’s capital to protest pandemic restrictions, a whole lot of law enforcement officials in downtown Ottawa moved in to arrest protesters Friday, hoping to finish weeks of gridlock which have roiled the town, infuriated native residents and shaken the nation.

After an evening of unusually heavy snowfall, rows of law enforcement officials in fluorescent jackets edged steadily towards protesters on Parliament Hill, backed by no less than two armored automobiles and tactical officers armed with rifles and carrying helmets.

By late afternoon, protesters have been clashing with law enforcement officials in entrance of Canada’s Senate constructing. The Ottawa police mentioned that some demonstrators had assaulted officers and had tried to take away their weapons. The police deployed crowd-dispersal spray towards demonstrators, and officers on horseback have been forcing the gang again, resulting in a rush of individuals attempting to flee in a flood of panic.

Protesters are assaulting officers, have tried to take away officer’s weapons. All technique of de-escalation have been used to maneuver ahead in our purpose of returning Ottawa to it’s normalcy. #ottawa #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

Images on Canadian tv confirmed law enforcement officials dragging one recalcitrant protester on the snowy floor close to a truck draped with a Canadian flag.

At 4:45 p.m., after a number of hours of constructing arrests, the police cleared a whole lot of protesters from a significant intersection outdoors the Canadian Senate, the place a truck blockade has been disrupting every day life.

Earlier, B.J. Dichter, a spokesman for the truckers’ convoy, wrote on Twitter that it was time for protesters to depart, saying that the police had smashed the home windows of 1 driver’s truck.

Several heavy tow vehicles whose license plates had been eliminated and whose firm names have been lined with Ottawa police stickers have been towing protesters’ vehicles away. The police mentioned 21 automobiles had been towed.

The Ottawa Police Service mentioned that as of Friday night, greater than 100 individuals had been arrested on varied prices, together with “mischief,” a severe offense underneath Canada’s prison regulation, which may carry a jail time period of as much as 10 years.

Among these arrested on Thursday night time was Tamara Lich, a number one activist, fund-raiser and singer who prior to now has advocated the secession of Canada’s western provinces. She has grow to be one of many foremost voices of the protest motion.

The police mobilization comes after mounting criticism that regulation enforcement personnel have moved too slowly to finish the protests, allowing protesters to taunt native residents for carrying masks, honk their horns in quiet residential neighborhoods and undermine native companies.

Law enforcement officers have created a fringe with about 100 checkpoints in Ottawa’s downtown core to maintain anybody however residents from coming into.

There was a way of anticipation throughout the trucker encampment as reviews trickled in from their organizers through a textual content message chain that police cruisers had been seen massing outdoors the demonstration space.

“They’re coming in,” mentioned one man carrying a Canadian flag as a cape. “They’re going to corral us.”

While it was continuing cautiously, the police operation gave the impression to be the fruits of a tenacious protest that has reverberated around the globe and has been a seminal second within the historical past of Canadian civil disobedience and regulation enforcement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the uncommon step this week of declaring a nationwide public order emergency — the primary such declaration in half a century — to finish the protests.

The logjam within the nation’s capital, the weekslong blockade of an Ontario bridge that’s very important to automakers’ provide chains and the information media’s projection of all that onto the worldwide stage have given the protests an outsize megaphone and impression.

As the police transfer to clamp down on the protests, the so-called “Freedom Convoy” is prone to dwell on lengthy after the final vehicles depart — if solely as a vivid template for a way civil disobedience will be efficient, specifically in a liberal democracy the place the edge for intervention by regulation enforcement personnel to cease demonstrations will be excessive.

Much like Occupy Wall Street in 2011, the Canada convoys present that what appear to be fringe political actions can collect power at a time of hysteria — and when the world’s cameras are pointed at them. Back then, the driving power was anger over endemic social inequality. These days it’s a deadly international pandemic.

In addition to Ms. Lich, Chris Barber, one other foremost organizer, was additionally arrested on Thursday.

Ms. Lich, of Medicine Hat, Alberta, has emerged as the general public face and probably the most seen chief of the trucker convoy. She is a former health teacher who has labored within the vitality sector and has sung and performed guitar in a band referred to as Blind Monday.

The protests started weeks in the past with a loosely organized group of truckers who objected to a requirement that they be vaccinated in the event that they cross the U.S.-Canada border. They expanded right into a broader motion against an array of pandemic measures and to Mr. Trudeau typically.

Ian Willms contributed reporting.