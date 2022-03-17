Canada sanctions Belarus over Russia attacks on Ukraine from its soil  

Canada on Thursday unveiled recent sanctions towards 22 Belarus protection division officers for permitting Russia to launch assaults on Ukraine from its territory.

The announcement, Canada’s overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement, “sends a clear message to President [Vladimir] Putin’s accomplices: those who support violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence will be held accountable.”

Ottawa accused the senior Belarus officers – together with the pinnacle of its air pressure, Victor Soyko – of supporting Russia’s assault on Ukraine and “allowing their country to serve as a launchpad for the Russian invasion.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

Canada had already imposed sanctions in 2020 on Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko after he claimed an awesome victory in an August election the opposition mentioned was rigged, in addition to extra lately on members of Lukashenko’s interior circle.

This newest spherical brings the variety of people and entities in Russia, Moscow-ally Belarus and Ukraine sanctioned by Canada to greater than 500 since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Read extra:

Italy seizes Sardinia property belonging to Russia oligarch Aven: PM office

Over three million Ukraine refugees flee Russian invasion: UN

US renews sanctions on Belarusian president