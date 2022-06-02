Canada says Chinese warplanes are buzzing its North Korea reconnaissance flights

In some situations the Chinese warplanes have come so shut the Canadian plane have needed to change course to keep away from a collision, the Canadian Armed Forces mentioned Wednesday.

“In these interactions, PLAAF (People’s Liberation Army Air Force) aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms. These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF (Royal Canadian Air Force) personnel at risk,” mentioned Dan Le Bouthillier, media relations chief of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada claims the alleged encounters occurred in worldwide airspace throughout the newest iteration of Operation NEON, Canada’s contribution to imposing sanctions on North Korea. It didn’t give particular dates, however mentioned the encounters had been more and more frequent.

The Chinese plane generally got here so shut that their air crew had been “very clearly visible” to personnel on the Canadian aircraft, Le Bouthillier mentioned.