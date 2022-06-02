Canada says Chinese warplanes are buzzing its North Korea reconnaissance flights
In some situations the Chinese warplanes have come so shut the Canadian plane have needed to change course to keep away from a collision, the Canadian Armed Forces mentioned Wednesday.
“In these interactions, PLAAF (People’s Liberation Army Air Force) aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms. These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF (Royal Canadian Air Force) personnel at risk,” mentioned Dan Le Bouthillier, media relations chief of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Canada claims the alleged encounters occurred in worldwide airspace throughout the newest iteration of Operation NEON, Canada’s contribution to imposing sanctions on North Korea. It didn’t give particular dates, however mentioned the encounters had been more and more frequent.
The Chinese plane generally got here so shut that their air crew had been “very clearly visible” to personnel on the Canadian aircraft, Le Bouthillier mentioned.
The Canadian plane concerned was a CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol plane working out of Kadena Air Base in Japan. Le Bouthillier mentioned the aircraft flew out of the Okinawa base from April 26 to May 26.
Canada had taken up the matter with Beijing by diplomatic channels, Le Bouthillier mentioned.
CNN has requested Chinese officers to remark.
The Canadian flights beneath Operation NEON search for “suspected maritime sanctions evasion activities, in particular ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” Le Bouthillier mentioned.
“These sanctions, imposed between 2006 and 2017, aim to pressure North Korea to abandon its weapons of mass destruction programs and respond to North Korean nuclear weapon tests and ballistic missile launches.”
There have been different shut encounters between Chinese and international warplanes through the years.
In that case, the pilot of the Chinese F-8 fighter was killed and the US aircraft needed to make an emergency touchdown on China’s Hainan Island. The 24 US crew members had been held on the Chinese island for 11 days earlier than their launch.