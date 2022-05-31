Canada to cap the market for handguns with new legislation

toggle caption Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press by way of AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s authorities launched laws Monday that might put a freeze on importing, shopping for or promoting handguns.

“We are capping the number of handguns in this country,” Trudeau mentioned.

The rules to halt the expansion of personally owned handguns is predicted to be enacted this fall.

“It will be illegal to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” the prime minister mentioned.

Canada already has plans to ban 1,500 forms of military-style firearms and supply a compulsory buyback program that may start on the finish of the yr. It already expanded background checks.

Trudeau has lengthy had plans to enact harder gun legal guidelines however the introduction of the brand new measure comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month.

Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness, mentioned Canada may be very completely different from the United States.

“In Canada, gun ownership is a privilege not a right,” Blair mentioned. “This is a principal that differentiates ourselves from many other countries in the world, notably our colleagues and friends to the south. In Canada, guns are only intended to be used for hunting and sport purposes.”

Canada has had far fewer mass shootings than the U.S. partially due to a scarcity of easy accessibility to weapons, although the U.S. inhabitants additionally is much bigger than Canada’s.

Blair famous weapons are sometimes smuggled in illegally from the U.S., which he famous has one of many largest small arms arsenals on this planet.

The authorities plans to struggle gun smuggling and trafficking by growing legal penalties, offering extra instruments to analyze firearms crimes and strengthening border measures. Trudeau mentioned elevated funding already helped border officers double the quantity of smuggled weapons confiscated on the U.S. border.

The authorities additionally mentioned the invoice would additionally permit for the removing of gun licenses from folks concerned in acts of home violence or legal harassment, corresponding to stalking.

The invoice would create a brand new “red flag” regulation permitting courts to require that individuals thought of a hazard to themselves or others give up their firearms to police. The authorities mentioned the measure would guard the security of these making use of by the method, usually ladies at risk of home abuse, by defending their identities.

The authorities mentioned it is going to require rifle magazines to be completely altered to allow them to by no means maintain greater than 5 rounds and can ban the sale and switch of large-capacity magazines below the Criminal Code.

“Canada can teach us a lot,” tweeted Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada below the Obama administration.

Trudeau mentioned his authorities acknowledges the overwhelming majority of Canadians who personal weapons are accountable however the stage of gun violence is unacceptable. “This is a concrete and real national measure to long way toward keeping Canadians safe,” Trudeau mentioned.

The new measures are assured of passing in Canada’s Parliament because the ruling Liberals and leftist opposition New Democrats have sufficient votes.

Pierre Poilievre, who’s working to be chief of the Conservative occasion, mentioned law-abiding gun homeowners ought to be revered and harmful criminals ought to be jailed.