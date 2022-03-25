Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 160

extra Russian officers, Trend reviews citing Q107.

Trudeau says Canada can be imposing new bans on the export of

sure items and applied sciences to Russia in an try and restrict its

potential.

The prime minister introduced the brand new measures this afternoon at

the tip of a whirlwind journey to Brussels, the place he addressed the

European Parliament earlier than assembly fellow leaders from the NATO

army alliance and G7.