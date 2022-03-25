Europe
Canada to sanction 160 more Russians, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 160
extra Russian officers, Trend reviews citing Q107.
Trudeau says Canada can be imposing new bans on the export of
sure items and applied sciences to Russia in an try and restrict its
potential.
The prime minister introduced the brand new measures this afternoon at
the tip of a whirlwind journey to Brussels, the place he addressed the
European Parliament earlier than assembly fellow leaders from the NATO
army alliance and G7.