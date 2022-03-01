Canada to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, ban Russian oil imports

Canada will provide anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine to assist its battle in opposition to a Russian invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned on Monday, and it’ll ban imports of crude oil from Russia.

“Canada will continue to deliver support for Ukraine’s heroic defense against the Russian military,” Trudeau advised reporters in Ottawa. “We are announcing our intention to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia, an industry that has benefited President Putin and his oligarchs greatly.”

Canada imported C$289 million value of power merchandise in 2021, in line with Statistics Canada.

Canada has already despatched weapons and non-lethal assist to Ukraine, and it has backed numerous sanctions, together with supporting the removing of Russia from the SWIFT system for worldwide financial institution funds.

Canada additionally performed a task in proscribing Russia’s central financial institution from with the ability to entry its overseas reserves.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly mentioned the G7 would deliver extra sanctions in opposition to Russia.

