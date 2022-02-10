Canada trucker blockade leads to auto plant shutdowns, reduced production

An ongoing blockade by Canadian truckers protesting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate has upended manufacturing at auto crops as Ontario’s prime transportation official has declared an “economic crisis.”

For almost two weeks, truck drivers a part of the Freedom Convoy have flooded the streets of the Canadian capital of Ottawa and elsewhere in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s requirement that truckers get vaccinated or probably undergo testing or quarantine.

The protest has blocked the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, a essential worldwide crossing that every day is used to move tens of hundreds of individuals and $323 million price of products between the international locations.

“This blockade is an economic crisis and must end,” Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation for neighboring Ontario, stated in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Toyota, which operates three manufacturing services in Ontario, expects to have its Canadian crops offline for the rest of the week, the corporate informed Newsweek in an e-mail.

“Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada,” the corporate stated in its assertion. “Our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production. While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time.”

Newsweek has reached out to Ford Motor and General Motors, which have services in Ontario, asking how the blockade has affected their operations. Representatives for each firms told The New York Times Tuesday they haven’t skilled any disruptions getting components delivered to their factories due to the protests.

Flavio Volpe, of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, has responded sharply to protesters in a barrage of current interviews.

“This is beyond cutting off our nose to spite our face,” he stated throughout an interview with Windsor’s AM800news. “And these are people from the area, who are from Canada’s auto capital, who are inflicting this kind of damage to their neighbors and friends. You know, aren’t you embarrassed?”

Mulroney, a member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, stated in her assertion that she had spoken with federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra in regards to the blockade. She stated the 2 agreed regulation enforcement companies ought to take the lead in responding to the protests.

Alghabra stated in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday that the protest is an “illegal economic blockade against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians.”

“And to be honest, I find it ironic that the same people who were trying to sell Canadians fake stories about empty shelves are now the ones causing the shelves to go empty,” he stated.

Alghabra concluded by telling the protesters to “go home.”

Newsweek has reached out to the organizers of the Freedom Convoy for remark.