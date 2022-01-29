Canada truckers head for Ottawa to protest vaccine mandate

Hundreds of Canadian truckers converged on Ottawa Friday for a significant demonstration in opposition to vaccine mandates to cross the Canada-US border.

Coming from so far as British Columbia on the Pacific coast, the “Freedom Convoy,” because the truckers have named it, has been rising and drawing extra consideration in latest days.

The assembly level for the weekend rally has been set for Parliament Hill, within the coronary heart of the Canadian capital.

Since mid-January, Canada and the United States have imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border between the 2 international locations, the longest on the planet at almost 9,000 kilometers.

The vaccine mandate has been denounced by some truckers, who obtained an endorsement from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who tweeted on Thursday “Canadian truckers rule.”

“These demonstrations are national in scope. They’re massive in scale. Unfortunately, they’re polarizing in nature,” stated Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly Friday.

He was unable say what number of vans or demonstrators would present up however warned of “major traffic safety issues” within the capital and requested folks to remain off the roads every time attainable.

He stated organizers of the protest had informed police it will be peaceable however warned that some folks could be part of the motion to “incite hatred and violence.”

Some companies have already shut their doorways for the weekend, native media stated, broadcasting footage of the primary vans arriving close to parliament amid a loud honking of horns.

Politicians within the federal capital is also focused, the police chief stated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presently in isolation after a COVID-19 publicity, defended the vaccination mandate on Wednesday, noting that 90 % of drivers are already vaccinated.

He known as the truckers headed for town a “small fringe minority” whose “unacceptable views” don’t symbolize the vast majority of Canadians.

The chief of the Conservative opposition, Erin O’Toole, stated Thursday that he would meet with a number of the truckers.

Some members of far-right teams have made threatening remarks on social media and urged demonstrators to repeat the January 6 assault on the US Capitol in Washington.

Canadian police worry that the mobilization of truckers will proceed past the weekend.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, a significant affiliation within the haulage trade, stated the overwhelming majority of Canadian truck drivers are vaccinate and stated it “strongly disapproved” of the gathering in Ottawa.

