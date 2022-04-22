Canada “Very Supportive” Of Sweden, Finland Joining NATO: Justin Trudeau

Russia has already warned Sweden and Finland towards becoming a member of NATO.

Ottawa:

Canada would help together with Sweden and Finland within the NATO army alliance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned on Thursday, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted each international locations to contemplate becoming a member of.

“Conversations are being had around Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO, and Canada, of course, is very supportive of that,” Trudeau instructed reporters when requested if he backed the 2 international locations becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

