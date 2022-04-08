Canada’s answer to a hot housing market: ban foreign buyers for 2 years

OTTAWA, Ontario — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s authorities introduced Thursday it can ban international buyers from shopping for houses in Canada for 2 years in a bid to chill off a scorching housing market.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took a lot of measures to tamp down hypothesis and demand amid report dwelling costs in asserting the federal funds for the yr.

The authorities introduced a two-year ban on international dwelling shopping for in addition to greater taxes for individuals who promote their dwelling inside a yr, although each measures embrace a number of exceptions together with for everlasting residents and international college students.

The funds additionally consists of billions for brand new housing and measures to assist Canadians making an attempt to get into the market, together with a brand new financial savings account and modifications to the first-time dwelling consumers tax credit score.

The authorities is beneath stress to chill an overheated market after costs climbed by greater than 20% final yr, whereas rental charges have additionally been rising.