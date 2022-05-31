Americas

Canada’s Trudeau announces bill to cap sales, transfers and imports of all handguns in the country

“What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau mentioned in a information convention.

“In other words we’re capping the market,” he added.

If handed, the brand new anti-gun laws will high-quality gun smuggling and trafficking “by increasing maximum criminal penalties and providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes,” Trudeau mentioned.

The new laws would additionally require that lengthy gun magazines “can never” maintain greater than 5 rounds.

“Gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

Trudeau added that whereas most gun homeowners use their handguns safely and in accordance with the legislation, “we don’t need assault style weapons that were designed to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.”

The announcement comes within the wake of two latest mass shootings within the United States. On May 24, a gunman entered an elementary college in Uvalde, Texas, and fired greater than 100 bullets, killing 19 children and two teachers. On May 14, 10 folks have been killed in a racist mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
Ending gun violence was a part of Trudeau’s marketing campaign within the nation’s 2019 election. In 2020, his authorities banned greater than 1,500 varieties of military-style assault weapons simply after Canada’s deadliest gun rampage in its fashionable historical past.
Handguns have been “the most serious weapon present in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes” between 2009 and 2020, making up 59% of these crimes, in keeping with a Monday release from Trudeau’s workplace.

The variety of registered handguns within the nation elevated 71% between 2010 and 2020 to about 1.1 million, in keeping with the discharge.



