Canada’s Trudeau announces bill to cap sales, transfers and imports of all handguns in the country

“What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau mentioned in a information convention.

“In other words we’re capping the market,” he added.

If handed, the brand new anti-gun laws will high-quality gun smuggling and trafficking “by increasing maximum criminal penalties and providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes,” Trudeau mentioned.

The new laws would additionally require that lengthy gun magazines “can never” maintain greater than 5 rounds.