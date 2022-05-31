Canada’s Trudeau announces bill to cap sales, transfers and imports of all handguns in the country
“What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau mentioned in a information convention.
“In other words we’re capping the market,” he added.
If handed, the brand new anti-gun laws will high-quality gun smuggling and trafficking “by increasing maximum criminal penalties and providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes,” Trudeau mentioned.
The new laws would additionally require that lengthy gun magazines “can never” maintain greater than 5 rounds.
“Gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be,” the Prime Minister mentioned.
Trudeau added that whereas most gun homeowners use their handguns safely and in accordance with the legislation, “we don’t need assault style weapons that were designed to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.”
The variety of registered handguns within the nation elevated 71% between 2010 and 2020 to about 1.1 million, in keeping with the discharge.