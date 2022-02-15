Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned on Monday he’ll
activate hardly ever used emergency powers in an effort to finish protests
which have shut some border crossings and paralyzed elements of the
capital, Trend
studies citing Reuters.
“The blockades are harming our economic system and endangering public
security,” Trudeau told a news conference. “We can not and won’t
permit unlawful and harmful actions to proceed.”
Frustration has grown with what critics see as a permissive
method by police to the demonstrations within the border metropolis of
Windsor, Ontario, and in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, the place
protests entered a 3rd week.
“Despite their finest efforts, it’s now clear that there are
severe challenges to regulation enforcement’s means to successfully
implement the regulation,” Trudeau mentioned.
Protesters blockaded the Ambassador Bridge, an important commerce route
to Detroit, for six days earlier than police cleared the protest on
Sunday.