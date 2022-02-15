Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked emergency powers to attempt to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who’ve paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Trudeau dominated out utilizing the army and stated Monday that the emergency measures “will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address.”

For the previous two weeks, lots of and typically hundreds of protesters in vans and different autos have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing towards vaccine mandates and different virus precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal authorities.

Members of the self-styled Freedom Convoy have additionally blockaded numerous U.S.-Canadian border crossings, although the busiest and most necessary — the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit — was reopened over the weekend.

“This is the biggest, greatest, most severe test Trudeau has faced,” Wesley Wark, a University of Ottawa professor and nationwide safety knowledgeable, informed AP.

Invoking the Emergencies Act would enable the federal authorities to declare the Ottawa protest unlawful and clear it out by such means as towing autos, Wark stated.

It would additionally allow the federal government to make higher use of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the federal police company.