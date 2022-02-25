Canadian authorities freeze financial assets for those involved in ongoing protests in Ottawa
Canadian authorities on Sunday froze the funds related to sure people and firms believed to be concerned within the ongoing protests in Ottawa, in accordance with Mike Duheme, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) deputy commissioner of federal policing.
The RCMP froze 206 monetary merchandise, together with financial institution and company accounts; disclosed the data of 56 entities related to autos, people and firms; shared 253 bitcoin addresses with digital forex exchangers; and froze a cost processing account valued at $3.8 million, Duheme stated at a information convention.
“We continue to work at collecting relevant information on persons, vehicles and companies and remain in daily communication with the financial institution to assist them,” Duheme stated.
As a results of the protest, investigators are additionally wanting into two police-involved incidents Saturday on the protests in Ottawa, Ontario authorities stated Sunday.
“The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating two police-involved incidents that occurred at the demonstrations in Ottawa yesterday and is urging anyone who has information, including video, to come forward,” Ontario’s SIU stated.
Preliminary data signifies round 5:14 p.m. Saturday, “there was an interaction between a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse and a 49-year-old woman on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue. The woman has a reported serious injury,” the SIU stated.
No further data was launched on the circumstances of the damage.
Separately, “At approximately 7:18 p.m. Vancouver Police Department officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (less-lethal firearms) at individuals in the area of Sparks Street and Bank Street. No injuries have been reported at this time,” the company stated Sunday. “The SIU asks anyone who may have been struck by a projectile to contact the unit.”
By Sunday morning, Ottawa police stated that they had arrested at the least 191 individuals.
Tensions escalated Saturday when police used pepper spray to disperse crowds. Protesters exterior Wellington Street in entrance of Parliament have been arrested, Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell stated throughout a information convention.
“We have been here for three weeks. I have been at this podium for the last 5 days, imploring people to leave, asking them to get out of our streets,” Bell stated.
“This occupation is over, we have advised them that if they peacefully leave, they may go home,” he stated. “We also indicated that we would escalate and forcibly remove people from the streets if they did not comply.”
Small companies will get assist
Stuck in the midst of the standoff are the companies in downtown Ottawa which have shut their doorways attributable to protests.
“For the past three weeks, many businesses in the downtown core have been unable to operate safely due to serious concerns caused by the blockades, which has resulted in significant financial losses for local businesses,” the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario stated in an announcement Saturday.
Federal officers stated small companies can apply for as much as $10,000 that they would not need to pay again, the company stated.
The funds, totaling as much as $20 million, could solely be used for non-deferrable operational prices not lined by different federal packages.
Police say some protesters had grenades
The finish of the strife downtown could also be nearing as authorities start to point out their presence on foot and on horseback. Along with mounting arrests, about 60 autos have towed over the weekend, police stated.
Some of these arrests included protesters who allegedly had smoke grenades and fireworks and have been carrying physique armor, police stated.
Trudeau’s workplace has additionally lamented the prices of police forces and provide chain disruptions attributable to the protests.
How the protests have advanced
And regardless of threats of authorized penalties, many have confirmed no indicators of backing down.
Two of the protests’ organizers have been arrested and charged this week, authorities stated.
Tamara Lich, 49, faces a counseling to commit the offense of mischief cost.
Christopher John Barber, 46, was charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a courtroom order, and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police.
Barber’s legal professional, Diane Magas, stated her consumer contested a bail listening to Friday and was launched on circumstances and a bond.
CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian, Paula Newton, Chuck Johnson, Artemis Moshtaghian. Paradise Afshar, Raja Razek, Chris Boyette, Laura Studley and Jenn Selva contributed to this report.