Canadian “freedom” truckers protest vaccines as 90 percent of drivers vaccinated

Canadian truck drivers are protesting vaccine mandates on the trucking trade in a large, cross-country convoy as the vast majority of the trade’s workforce are vaccinated.

The Freedom Convoy left Vancouver on Sunday and is ready to reach in Ottawa on Saturday for a rally protesting vaccine mandates imposed by the federal authorities earlier this month.

However, although convoy is 70 km lengthy, based on a Freedom Convoy spokesperson, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates that solely 10 % of the nation’s truckers stay unvaccinated.

The protest, organized by anti-mandate group Canada Unity, was deliberate after the federal authorities refused to again down on a brand new vaccination rule for cross-border truckers, who have been beforehand exempt from vaccine mandates as a result of they have been thought of important to the availability chain.

The CTA estimated that the mandate would take 12,000 Canadian cross-border industrial truckers off the highway when it went into impact on January 15.

Some studies say the convoy may doubtlessly break a world file for the longest convey, surpassing an almost 5-mile lengthy parade of vehicles that befell in Cario, Egypt in November 2020 and at present holds the Guinness World Record.

While some allege that as many as 50,000 vehicles are collaborating, the Kingston Police in Ottawa disputed the declare in a noon replace on Friday, saying that solely 121 vehicles have been current.

According to the police division’s rely, there have been 121 vehicles, 421 passenger automobiles and 6 RVs.

This week, the Freedom Convoy has garnered nationwide consideration as lots of of Canadians gathered to observe the vehicles drive by means of the nation. Various cities have ready for site visitors delays because the convoy travelled throughout 5 provinces.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained that the members of the protest merely a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”

When the convoy arrives in Ottawa on Saturday, Trudeau will nonetheless be finishing a five-day quarantine that was triggered after he had a possible publicity on Wednesday night time.

The CTA has additionally spoken out in opposition to the protest, saying it “does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways and bridges.”

“CTA believes such actions – especially those that interfere with public safety – are not how disagreement with government policies should be expressed,” the group mentioned in an announcement final week. “Members of the trucking industry who want to publicly express displeasure over government policies can choose to hold an organized, lawful event on Parliament Hill and not disrupt the travelling public.”

While the federal authorities and commerce teams have criticized the protest, the Freedom Convoy has additionally attracted various supporters, together with podcast host Joe Rogan, Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly and a number of other Canadian politicians.

A GoFundMe marketing campaign organized by Tamara Lich, who has ties to the Maverick Party, has raised greater than $7 million for gasoline, meals and shelter prices of the truckers.

“We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here,” the fundraiser reads. “We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.”