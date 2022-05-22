Canadian MP speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins internet
Canadian MP Chandra Arya spoke in his mom tongue Kannada
whereas he was talking in Parliament. The MP received many hearts and the
video has now gone viral with netizens lauding him. “This is the
first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament on the earth exterior
of India,” he wrote on Twitter, Trend reviews citing India Today.
While talking in Parliament, he expressed his pleasure to be
in a position to communicate in his mom tongue, Kannada, within the Canadian
Parliament. He known as it a proud second for the 5 crore
Kannadigas residing in Canada. He concluded with traces from a track
written by poet Kuvempu and sung by Dr Rajkumar which stated,
“Wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga always.”
Karnataka larger training minister Dr CN Ashwathnaraya shared
the video and praised the Canadian MP for talking in Kannada in
Parliament.
Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the
first time in 2015 and once more in 2019 for the second time.