Canadian MP speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins internet

Canadian MP Chandra Arya spoke in his mom tongue Kannada

whereas he was talking in Parliament. The MP received many hearts and the

video has now gone viral with netizens lauding him. “This is the

first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament on the earth exterior

of India,” he wrote on Twitter, Trend reviews citing India Today.

While talking in Parliament, he expressed his pleasure to be

in a position to communicate in his mom tongue, Kannada, within the Canadian

Parliament. He known as it a proud second for the 5 crore

Kannadigas residing in Canada. He concluded with traces from a track

written by poet Kuvempu and sung by Dr Rajkumar which stated,

“Wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga always.”

Karnataka larger training minister Dr CN Ashwathnaraya shared

the video and praised the Canadian MP for talking in Kannada in

Parliament.

Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the

first time in 2015 and once more in 2019 for the second time.