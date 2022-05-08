Canadian PM Trudeau is in Ukraine and will meet with President Zelensky

The first electrical practice in weeks arrived on the Irpin railway station from Kyiv on Saturday, after crossing a newly rebuilt bridge that was destroyed within the battle.

The bridge, destroyed throughout the Russian occupation, was certainly one of many key hyperlinks between Kyiv and western Ukraine — its destruction compelled trains to take an extended detour. The metal bridge was rebuilt in a matter of weeks, a course of that might have taken months earlier than the urgency of battle. Hundreds of railway employees and navy labored on the restoration.

The restored span is simply extensive sufficient for one set of tracks. A second bridge subsequent to the newly-rebuilt one continues to be beneath building. Workers instructed CNN they labored for 25 days, with crews on web site nearly across the clock.

The inaugural practice throughout the span carried the infrastructure minister, the mayor of Irpin and a senior rail govt on a 25-minute journey from Kyiv. According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, minister of infrastructure of Ukraine, greater than 300 rail and highway bridges throughout the nation have been destroyed for the reason that battle started.

Work is at present underway to rebuild a minimum of 50 of them. Ukrainian Railways has been indispensable throughout the battle — shuttling provides in, and civilians out of the extra harmful components of Ukraine. It has taken an infinite effort to maintain trains on the tracks; the railway says that 20% of the system is both now not managed by Ukraine, or lower off by bombing.

Among the employees will not be solely railway employees from Kyiv and Irpin, but in addition employees from Lviv, who got here to assist their colleagues.

“These are not someone’s bridges, they are all Ukrainian and we have to restore them all,” mentioned one employee.

Almost everybody CNN spoke to is aware of of railroad employees who died throughout the occupation. During the battle, 118 workers of Ukrzaliznytsia had been killed — some whereas combating on the entrance traces, others had been simply exhibiting up for his or her common jobs.

One employee, Vadim Levitsky, 45, hardly held again tears whereas explaining that a lot of his colleagues had been beneath occupation.

“We tried to help them at every opportunity. We were very glad that they survived. I’m happy that these days I can meet with them and talk to them,” Levitsky mentioned.

“We carried out surveys of stakes under shelling and more than once heard explosions not far from them,” Levitsky added.