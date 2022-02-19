Canadian police arrest 100 after truckers hold three-week long anti-vaccine protest

Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away automobiles Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of vehicles began leaving underneath the strain, elevating authorities’ hopes for an finish to the three-week protest towards the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions.

By night, at the least 100 individuals had been arrested, totally on mischief fees, and practically two dozen automobiles had been towed, together with all of these blocking one of many metropolis’s main streets, authorities mentioned. One officer had a minor harm, however no protesters had been damage, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell mentioned.

Police “continue to push forward to take control of our streets,” he mentioned, including: “We will work day and night until this is completed.”

Those arrested included 4 protest leaders. One obtained bail whereas the others remained jailed.

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy started within the morning, when a whole lot of police, some in riot gear and a few carrying automated weapons, descended into the protest zone and started main demonstrators away in handcuffs by way of the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.

Tow truck operators — carrying neon-green ski masks, with their firms’ decals taped over on their vehicles to hide their identities — arrived underneath police escort and began eradicating the a whole lot of huge rigs, campers and different automobiles parked shoulder-to-shoulder close to Parliament. Police smashed by way of the door of at the least one RV camper earlier than hauling it away.

A police officer removes a person from a car, as truckers and supporters proceed to protest coronavirus illness (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2022. (Reuters)

Scuffles broke out in locations, and police repeatedly went nose-to-nose with the protesters and pushed the gang again amid cries of “Freedom!” and the singing of the nationwide anthem, “O Canada.” Later police on horses had been used to push again the gang for a time.

Police mentioned late within the afternoon that protesters had assaulted officers and tried to take their weapons. Some started dismantling tools at a stage the place they’d performed music for weeks, saying they didn’t need it to get destroyed.

Many protesters stood their floor within the face of one of many largest police enforcement actions in Canada’s historical past, with officers drawn from across the nation.

“Freedom was never free,” mentioned trucker Kevin Homaund, of Montreal. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”

But a gentle procession of vehicles started leaving Parliament Hill within the afternoon.

“There are indications we are now starting to see progress,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford mentioned.

Police wouldn’t disclose what number of protesters or automobiles remained downtown. All indications had been that police could be working into the weekend to clear the realm.

The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the motion’s final stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US and created one of the critical checks but for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They additionally shook Canada’s repute for civility, with some blaming America’s affect.

Authorities had hesitated to maneuver towards the protests, partly due to fears of violence. The demonstrations have drawn right-wing extremists and veterans, a few of them armed.

With police and the federal government going through accusations that they let the protests get out of hand, Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act. That gave regulation enforcement extraordinary authority to declare the blockades unlawful, tow away vehicles, arrest the drivers, droop their licenses, and freeze their financial institution accounts.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks within the House of Commons in regards to the implementation of the Emergencies Act as truckers and their supporters proceed to protest towards coronavirus illness (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Ottawa police made their first transfer to finish the occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two key protest leaders. They additionally sealed off a lot of the downtown space to outsiders to forestall them from coming to the help of the protesters.

The emergency act enabled regulation enforcement authorities to compel tow truck firms to help. Ottawa police mentioned earlier that they couldn’t discover tow truck drivers keen to assist as a result of they both sympathized with the motion or feared retaliation.

As police labored to dismantle the siege, Pat King, one of many protest leaders, informed truckers, “Please stay peaceful,” whereas additionally threatening the livelihoods of the tow truck operators.

“You are committing career suicide,” King warned on Facebook. “We know where the trucks came from.”

King himself was later arrested by officers who surrounded him in his automobile.

Ottawa police had made it clear for days that they had been getting ready to retake the streets. On Friday, even because the operation was underway, police issued one other spherical of warnings by way of social media and loudspeaker, providing protesters another likelihood to go away and keep away from arrest.

Some locked arms as an alternative as officers fashioned a line to push them again.

Dan Holland, a protester from London Ontario, packed up his automobile as police closed in. “I don’t want to get beat up by this police,” he mentioned.

Children bundled up in coats and hats stood amid the gang. Police mentioned the protesters had put the kids within the center within the confrontation.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially targeted on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers coming into the nation however quickly morphed right into a broad assault on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s authorities.

Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a courtroom injunction to cease their incessant honking.

Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” factor. Canadians have largely embraced the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the overwhelming majority vaccinated, together with an estimated 90 p.c of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and masks mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away quickly.

The largest border blockade, on the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the circulate of auto components between the 2 nations and compelled the trade to curtail manufacturing. Authorities lifted the siege final weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

The remaining border blockade, in Manitoba, throughout from North Dakota, ended peacefully on Wednesday.

The protests have been cheered on and obtained donations from conservatives within the US.

People stand in circle and say the Lord’s Prayer as truckers and supporters proceed to protest coronavirus illness (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2022. (Reuters)

