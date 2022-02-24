Canadian police working to clear Ottawa downtown of protesters say they have arrested more than 100 demonstrators

“Anyone who fell, got up and walked away. We’re unaware of any injuries,” police mentioned on Twitter.

One individual was arrested when a bicycle was thrown within the path of a horse farther down the road, police mentioned.

City, provincial and federal legislation enforcement officers started an unprecedented operation Friday morning to take away protesters and their vehicles and vehicles which have been blockading Ottawa’s streets for weeks. By Friday night time, greater than 100 folks had been arrested and 21 automobiles had been towed.

“You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites,” police tweeted on three occasions Friday night time. “Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.”

At a day information convention, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell mentioned authorities would work all day and all night time to maneuver protesters out.

“We’re in control of the situation on the ground and continue to push forward to clear our streets,” Bell mentioned.

Several vehicles and vehicles have voluntarily left the protest however dozens proceed to dam streets in and round Parliament.

Ottawa police earlier tweeted protesters positioned kids between police operations and the protest web site.

“The children will be brought to a place of safety,” the tweet mentioned.

CNN has noticed these kids on the protest web site within the final a number of days. Bell mentioned police haven’t wanted to work together with The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa in reference to kids within the crowd. The society, according to its website , is a non-profit neighborhood group funded by Ontario’s authorities and is legally mandated to guard kids and youth from abuse and neglect.

“Even through all the planning, it still shocks and surprises me that we are seeing children put in harm’s way, in the middle of a demonstration where a police operation is unfolding,” Bell mentioned. “We will continue to look after their safety and security but we implore all the parents who have kids in there, get the kids out of there.”

Local media confirmed stay footage of a number of arrests that occurred earlier Friday with out incident. Police searches and arrests befell at a location lower than a half-mile from the principle protest web site at Parliament Hill.

In his information convention earlier Friday, Bell mentioned no protesters had been damage through the day and one officer suffered minor accidents.

Debate in Parliament on utilizing the Emergencies Act was slated to proceed Friday, however the House of Commons won’t meet due to police exercise in downtown Ottawa, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota mentioned in an announcement.

Ottawa police on Friday confirmed the arrests of two protest organizers, Tamara Lich, 49, and Christopher John Barber, 46.

Lich was charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief and Barber has been charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court docket order, and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police.

Barber had a contested bail listening to Friday, lawyer Diane Magas mentioned in an e mail to CNN. He was launched on situations and a bond, she added. Lich is scheduled to look in court docket Saturday morning for her arraignment.

Video posted on social media reveals Lich interacting with a police officer, then being handcuffed and led away to a police cruiser.

Lich has inspired protesters to convene in Ottawa, and not too long ago known as for supporters to proceed their protest regardless of it being declared illegal. She created a GoFundMe marketing campaign for the “Freedom Convoy” which raised millions of dollars earlier than it was suspended by the platform.

The convoy first arrived in Ottawa on January 29 to specific their disapproval of a vaccine mandate to enter the nation or face testing necessities. Over the course of greater than two weeks, the protest has since spiraled right into a wider grievance in opposition to all Covid-19 measures, together with mask-wearing and vaccinations.

Ottawa police started erecting barriers and fencing all through the downtown core Thursday in an effort to clear the world of demonstrators, who’ve used vehicles to dam metropolis roads and remained defiant amid calls by police to disperse.

Overnight, the three police forces hardened the perimeter within the downtown core, which incorporates checkpoints at on-ramps from highways and facet streets.

The secured space would be certain that these searching for entry for an “unlawful reason such as joining a protest cannot enter the downtown core,” in response to Bell.

With practically 100 checkpoints, the perimeter encompasses most of Ottawa’s downtown space and is way bigger than the protest footprint thus far.

Those who stay, work or have a lawful purpose to be within the space could be allowed entry, authorities mentioned.

Trudeau defends name for emergency powers

Amid opposition in Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his decision to invoke emergency powers to place an finish to the demonstrations throughout an tackle Thursday to legislators.

Officials have mentioned a major goal of invoking the Emergencies Act is to stifle funding to the demonstrators in Ottawa.

“These illegal blockades are being heavily supported by individuals in the United States and from elsewhere around the world,” Trudeau mentioned. “We see that roughly half of the funding that is flowing to the barricaders here is coming from the United States. The goal of all measures, including financial measures in the Emergencies Act, is to deal with the current threat only, and to get the situation fully under control.”

The act, handed in 1988 and by no means earlier than invoked, can quickly droop residents’ rights to free motion or meeting. It can even present for using the navy, however Trudeau has mentioned this might not be obligatory.

“We did it to protect families and small businesses. To protect jobs and the economy. We did it because the situation could not be dealt with under any other law in Canada,” Trudeau mentioned. “For the good of all Canadians, the illegal blockades and occupations have to stop, and the borders have to remain open.”

Border crossing blockades in Alberta and Ontario got here to an finish this week, with arrests being made as police cleared the areas. Four people have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder on the blockade at Coutts, Alberta, and a number of weapons and rounds of ammunition had been seized.

Another blockade in Manitoba ended without incident , authorities mentioned. The port of entry connecting Surrey, British Columbia to Blaine, Washington, has additionally been reopened.

Candice Bergen, interim chief of the Conservative Party, mentioned Wednesday the social gathering will not be supporting a movement by the federal authorities to totally use these powers, according to CNN newsgathering companion CTV.

“The first act that he does when he has a chance to do something — he doesn’t go through step one, two, three — he goes straight to 100 and invokes the Emergencies Act,” Bergen advised CTV News. “I don’t think anything that we will see will change our mind, we will be opposing it.”

The authorities should suggest a movement in each the House and Senate explaining why federal officers want the powers and specifying what actions might be taken, then each the House and Senate should verify the motions, in response to CTV.

The federal authorities will work with premiers throughout the nation “until the situation is resolved,” Trudeau mentioned.