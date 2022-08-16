Canberra’s frustration with Victoria during pandemic’s darkest days revealed

“We’ll need to get Dan [Andrews] to agree to this. We should call him,” Morrison stated. Morrison tried to name Andrews however didn’t get by and despatched him a textual content: “Have spoken to Gladys this morning and agree that given escalating situation, it is regrettably necessary now to take the next step and close the Vic/NSW border. Will both continue to provide our assistance with resources and support.” Andrews at a COAG assembly in Sydney with Morrison and Gladys Berejiklian in March 2020. Credit:Dominic Lorimer The three leaders then spoke in a three-way name, the e-book reported, and for the primary time since 1919 throughout the Spanish flu outbreak, the border between the nation’s two most populous states shut. The following day, Andrews announced that stage-three lockdown restrictions could be in place for six weeks.

The information prompted a textual content from Morrison to Andrews: “Hang in there Dan”. The e-book reveals non-public communications between Morrison and Andrews in different tense moments throughout the pandemic, demonstrating the high-stakes collaboration between governments when vaccination charges remained low and drastic measures had been taken to include the virus. Former well being minister Greg Hunt. Credit:Rhett Wyman Amid the aged care disaster, Morrison urged Andrews to halt elective surgical procedure to create area for aged sufferers. When then-health minister Greg Hunt, whose father lived in an aged care house, took offence to Andrews remark that he would “not let my mum be in some of these places”, Morrison texted Andrews saying there was “nothing to be gained by personalising the challenges we both face”.

“Agreed,” Andrews reportedly replied. Loading Benson and Chambers repeatedly contact on what’s described as an in depth working relationship between Andrews, maybe probably the most left-wing Labor chief in Australia, and the previous PM, who the e-book claims had a “high regard” for Andrews’ political talent. The pair shared a glass of Tasmania’s award-winning Lark single-malt whisky at a dinner the night earlier than a March 2020 assembly of the Council of Australian Governments, the long-standing discussion board of first ministers that become nationwide cupboard. The premier was reportedly receiving texts from his advisers in regards to the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix, which was cancelled on the final minute.