Cancer biopsy, fear of showers : why jailed tycoon was set free

Fallen ex-business titan Ron Brierley, who pleaded responsible to possessing little one abuse materials final yr, was granted an early exit from jail this month on the idea that insufficient care had left the “frail” 84-year-old afraid to bathe and susceptible to sickness and harm.

Brierley had a “justifiable fear” of falling within the bathe amenities obtainable to him which had been “unsuitable” for a geriatric inmate, in accordance with the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal judgment printed on Friday.

A leg harm that went untreated for greater than per week, regardless of pleas from Brierley’s legal professionals, was additionally later revealed to be a “very serious and aggressive form of skin cancer”, in accordance with the judgment.

Ron Brierley arriving at courtroom to be sentenced in October 2021. Credit:Kate Geraghty

Justices Robert Beech-Jones, Ian Harrison and Des Fagan agreed that the sentencing decide, Sarah Huggett, made no error when she jailed the previous company raider to 14 months’ jail, with a non-parole interval of seven months, on October 14 final yr.