Candace Owens says Jada Pinkett has “spiritually annihilated” Will Smith

Candace Owens has accused Jada Pinkett Smith of leaving her husband, Will Smith, “spiritually annihilated” as she shared her tackle why she believes the actor slapped Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars.

As has been effectively documented, Smith shocked Oscars viewers and attendees alike when he made his way onto the stage and struck Rock across the face in response to a joke he had made about Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” he stated, referring to Pinkett Smith’s close-cropped haircut. The actress has, prior to now, publicly shared how her hair loss is due to alopecia.

While recounting the evening’s occasions on her Daily Wire present Candace on Tuesday, Owens stated in a clip shared on her Instagram account: “When Chris Rock first makes the joke, Will laughs, meaning that he takes the joke as it was intended—lightly.

“But then he appears to be like over and sees that his spouse doesn’t discover the joke humorous and he instantly goes from an amused attendee to a thug-like husband, defending the dignity of his spouse’s hair.”

After further analysis of the incident, the conservative commentator said: “Through all of those jokes and the rampant commentary that’s being supplied, there’s dialog that’s being uncared for—a more true evaluation of what we noticed on that Oscars stage.

“For the first time, we saw the real Will Smith, not a Fresh Prince, not a survivor of a zombie apocalypse in I Am Legend, not a crime-fighting cop in Bad Boys or a Hancock superhero, but the real Will Smith—an incredibly broken man and the residual product of a directionless society that is filled with them.

“The form of society that produces males that look to their extra domineering wives, with their tails planted firmly between their legs, for instruction on what and who they should be in each room.”

Owens then went on to debate Pinkett Smith’s 2020 confession that she had a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina, a scenario that she famously known as an “entanglement” on her present, Red Table Talk.

“The truth is that off the big screen, Will Smith has been spiritually annihilated by his wife,” Owens stated. “Don’t forget, it was Jada Pinkett Smith who openly shared with the world how she cheated on her husband, remember? And with who? Her son’s friend.

“Jada carried out an extramarital affair with a younger man who was, at first, buddies together with her son. Then she dragged her pet canine husband out onto the world stage and advised the general public whereas making him sit by it, hearken to it and agree that she had the appropriate to do what she did.”

During the Red Table Talk particular, Pinkett Smith and Smith stated that the connection with Alsina occurred whereas they had been on a break. Smith later revealed that he also sought affection outside of their marriage as their relationship grew to become non-monogamous.

“The takeaway from this interview was that they collectively represented some newer, extra progressive type of what it means to be in a wedding, which is to say, not being in an actual marriage in any respect,” Owens said.

She stated: “Will Smith today is someone who should be pitied—not prosecuted in a courtroom, or even persecuted in the public eye—but pitied by every person who has the clarity to see how our society, as sponsored by the perversion of these Hollywood types, is falling apart.

“Will Smith is what [psychologist] Jordan Peterson cautions in opposition to. He’s nothing greater than a casualty within the nice struggle in opposition to masculinity.”

Continuing her assessment of Pinkett Smith, Owens went on to say why she believes Pinkett Smith would be suitable to star in a remake of the 1997 movie G.I. Jane, which originally starred Demi Moore.

She explained that the film “tells the story of a lady being built-in into the all-male house of the United States navy. It is the impressed story of a lack of one lady’s femininity to fulfill the grueling bodily calls for of the extra masculine environment that she finds herself in.

“And so though not perhaps the punchline that Chris Rock had intended, I have to agree that yes, Jada Pinkett would be the perfect individual to play that role in a remake.

“And not due to her hair, clearly, however due to her success in stripping her husband of any hint understanding of what it means to be an actual man. And let me inform you, Will, it is not slapping a person throughout the face as a result of your spouse tells you to.

“I’m sorry to say that real manhood is not won on a stage at the Oscars with a meaningless trophy. Rather, real manhood begins and ends in your own household.

“It begins with step one of with the ability to precisely determine what a great man, what a great lady and what a great, significant relationship even is. And with that, we want you luck Will in your real-life pursuit of happiness.”

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Smith and Pinkett Smith for comment.