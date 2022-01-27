Candid locker room photo defines Nick Kyrgios madness

Nick Kyrgios has the Melbourne crowd in raptures, with a distinct aspect of his Aussie Open craze uncovered in behind the scene images.

Different stadium, identical story.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have offered box-office leisure within the doubles draw at Melbourne Park and a change in location did nothing to dwell the gang’s enthusiasm.

The most raucous ambiance on the Australian Open has been discovered at Kia Arena when the “Special Ks” have been in motion — although some have slammed crowds for crossing the line — and the eagerness adopted them onto the larger amphitheatre of Rod Laver Arena for Thursday’s semi-final.

The crowd erupted wildly when Kyrgios and Kokkinakis wrapped up the primary set 7-6 in a nail-biting tiebreaker.

Kyrgios fever prolonged to the gamers’ locker room with TV cameras capturing the second a number of of the largest stars left in Melbourne stood glued to TV screens as the primary set unfolded.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini had been among the many gamers noticed downing instruments to observe the Special Ks present.

Kiwi Michael Venus — who was a part of the pairing that misplaced to the dynamic Aussie duo within the quarter-finals — had earlier called Kyrgios a “knob” for the way he behaved however that didn’t dampen the 26-year-old’s vitality ranges within the semis.

Taking to the court docket in opposition to third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Kyrgios was as much as his regular antics. After the very first level he was gesturing for the gang to get into the competition.

Granollers and Zeballos received the primary sport as a chant of “Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!” rang out. After Kyrgios opened his first service sport with an ace, the acquainted cry of “siu” erupted.

Things went to plan early within the first set, each participant on court docket holding their first service video games for 2-2.

At 2-3 a suggestion of “underarm, surely” from the stands didn’t persuade Kyrgios, who opted in opposition to the cheeky serving tactic he’s made his personal.